Sen. Young honors armed bystander in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

www.fortwaynesnbc.com
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
COURT DOCS: Suspect in Elwood cop’s shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun
ANDERSON, Ind. (WRTV) - The man who police say fatally shot an Elwood police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend fired dozens of rounds before the officer could unholster his own gun, court documents say. WRTV reports that 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with four...
WISH-TV
Carmel police search for group who defaced park property
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are searching for a group of people who they believe vandalized a park with spray paint. Officers say a group of people were seen on surveillance cameras at Carey Grove Park at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man shot, killed by police while assaulting woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman. Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortwaynesnbc.com
Elwood officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit
ELWOOD, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An Elwood police officer was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday. The officer worked for the Elwood police department, 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police said the officer stopped the driver of a Buick LaCrosse just after 2 a.m. State police...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
WTHR
Elwood officer shot and killed early Sunday
The Madison County sheriff confirmed the Elwood officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop. A suspect was arrested in Hamilton County.
WISH-TV
Girlfriend of Greenwood mall hero used jacket as tourniquet to help shooting victim
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Shay Golden, the girlfriend of the armed citizen who stopped the Greenwood Park Mall shooter, is telling her story of what happened inside the mall on July 17. Golden and her boyfriend, Eli Dicken, had not planned on being in the mall that night. A...
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in shooting outside Muncie Walmart identified, suspect in custody
UPDATE: On Sunday the victim of this shooting was identified as 34-year-old Samuel Gillum of Eaton, Indiana. Original story below: MUNCIE — A man has died after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday night. Officers were called to the Walmart on Clara Lane at around 8:45 p.m. When […]
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
3 arrested in deadly shooting in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – Three people have been arrested tonight in connection with a deadly shooting that left a veteran dead last week in Delaware County. The chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer. On July 22, around 2 p.m., deputies were called out […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 10 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent ten people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. West side shooting. The morning's first shooting occurred just before 1...
Indy homeowner speaks out after shooting alleged intruder
Indy homeowner speaks out after he shoots intruder who breaks into his home; “I hope these other guys learn a lesson from it, if not there are plenty of spots in Crown Hill.”
Comments / 1