Connecticut Employers Receive Fraudulent Unemployment Claims

ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
Eyewitness News
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
Bail: How much does freedom cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut must build a system that does not incarcerate people who haven't been sentenced simply because they can't afford freedom.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Where the Licensing Process for Recreational Cannabis in Conn. Stands
There are lots of steps in the licensing process for recreational cannabis in Connecticut. Ginne-Rae Clay, the Executive Director of the Social Equity Council joins Mike Hydeck to give an update where that process stands. Mike Hydeck: Connecticut is about to take another big step when it comes to recreational...
fox61.com
Who is running for governor in the 2022 Connecticut election?
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's round two for Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican nominee for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two are renewing their races against each other after round one in 2018. As of May 26, Lamont leads Stefanowski 51-43%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. Independents were mostly divided...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Register Citizen
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
NewsTimes
New housing permits in CT up by 18 percent in first half of 2022
New housing permits in Connecticut increased by 17.6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Economic and Community Development. Connecticut communities issued permits for 394 new housing units in June, bringing the...
WNYT
Prices on electricity bills expected to rise
If you’ve been spending more on your electricity bill, it’s not just because you’ve been cranking up the air conditioner to combat this summer heat. The price of electricity is skyrocketing nationwide, and unfortunately more price hikes are expected – starting as soon as Monday. We’re...
cbia.com
Connecticut FMLA Revisions Under Review
Employers can expect more clarity on Connecticut’s updated FMLA law in the coming weeks, after a recent review by the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee. Although employed individuals in the state have been paying into the system since 2021, employees were unable to use the benefits of the program until Jan. 1, 2022.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
newbritainindependent.com
NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission
Republican Brock Weber Withdraws From SOTS Contest Amid Inquiry On Contributions. The campaign of Republican Brock Weber, one of three Republicans seeking the nomination for Secretary of the State in the August 9th Primary, is being investigated by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) for alleged violations of campaign finance law.
CT restaurant owner admits part in tax fraud scheme
A West Hartford man who owns a string of restaurants in Connecticut and Massachusetts has pled guilty for his involvement in a tax fraud scheme.
Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency...
WTNH.com
AARP Connecticut: Have You Heard About MyCTSavings?
New Haven, CT – (WTNH) There’s a new way to save for retirement here in Connecticut, and the CT Chapter of AARP wants to be sure you know about it. The program is called ‘MyCTSavings.’. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with John Erlingheuser, Director of...
milfordmirror.com
Regulators fine Frontier $5M and order ‘reckless’ fiber-optic work in CT halted
Connecticut utility regulators have ordered Frontier Communications to pay a $5 million fine for practices associated with the “reckless”installation of fiber-optic cable around the state, and demanded the Norwalk-based telecom company to halt the work. In a notice e-mailed to Frontier executives on Thursday, officials with Connecticut’s Public...
NBC Connecticut
Nearly 1,000 Bus Drivers Needed Ahead of New School Year
The new school year is right around the corner and the state is looking for hundreds of bus drivers. Bus companies say there is an urgent need for drivers with nearly drivers needed throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut School Transportation Association started sharing last year how desperate they were and the...
