Connecticut Employers Receive Fraudulent Unemployment Claims

Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO