'Seeing so many get together to do something in her honor means a lot to us'

Kathryn “Kathy” Anita Altobelli passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lilac Homes in Dilworth, MN, on hospice care, surrounded by family, following a brief illness. Kathryn Anita Wambach was born in Fargo, ND, to Jacob “Lottie” and Doreen (Tavis) Wambach. She lived in Fargo until moving to Moorhead, MN, where she spent much of her early years. She moved to Dilworth to start 5th grade, and this is where she first met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Altobelli. Tony and Kathy spent their high school years together and were united in marriage on July 3, 1961, at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Dilworth, and to this union brought forth four children.

DILWORTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO