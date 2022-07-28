'Seeing so many get together to do something in her honor means a lot to us'

www.dl-online.com
Jane A Hagen
61, Lived in Rathdrum, Idaho. After a lengthy battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully at Hospice on May 16, 2022. She was born in Fairmont, MN on November 17, 1960 to Kathy Johnson (Hennis) and Stanley Hennis. Jane moved to Detroit Lakes with her family in the Sixties where...
Frances M. Hoppert
Frances Mary Hoppert was born May 15, 1934 in Hillview, South Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Kelsch) Malsom. She passed away Friday July 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Frances grew up and attended school...
Portraits of the Becker County Fair
DETROIT LAKES — Everybody from toddlers to senior citizens attended the Becker County Fair. While the majority of the younger generation enjoyed the rides, the adults favored the fair food and conversation with family, friends and other fair-goers. The following portraits were taken during the 2022 Becker County Fair in Detroit Lakes.
Golf: Five former Lakers compete at MGA Women's Amateur Championship in Rochester
ROCHESTER – Five former members of the Detroit Lakes girls golf team competed in the 2022 Minnesota Golf Association Women's Amateur Championship at Rochester Golf and Country Club last week. Maddie Herzog paced the group of Laker alumni with a sixth-place finish score of 226. The North Dakota St....
kvrr.com
North Dakota Derby Day highlights social horse racing culture
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The dapper outfits are on full display. Derby day is the season finale for horse racing in the North Dakota Horse Park, owners, trainers, and jockey’s have been working for months to prepare their horses, for this moment. Hundreds came out and laid their...
Cornering speed: Barrel races turn 4-wheelers into 2-wheelers at Becker County Fair on July 29
DETROIT LAKES — Cars, trucks and ATV side-by-sides raced around the tight corners of the automotive barrel racing event at the Becker County Fair on July 29. Spectators packed the grandstand on Friday to watch racers maneuver their vehicles around three barrels in a tight racing course at the county fairgrounds.
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
Mark and Marlene’s 60th Wedding Anniversary
Mark and Marlene Nielsen, Lake Park, Minnesota, celebrated 60 years of married life on July 20. We think it is going to last! They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Buxton, North Dakota, on July 20, 1962. They will celebrate with their children, Peter (Stacey), Blake, Claudia, 3 year old Thomas, and Eden; Andy (Kirsten), and Annika; Hans (Brenda), Kristoffer, Andrew, and Cameron; Heather (Dan) Nielsen-Englehart. That makes 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. “We are blessed beyond all expectations.”
Kathryn Altobelli
Kathryn “Kathy” Anita Altobelli passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Lilac Homes in Dilworth, MN, on hospice care, surrounded by family, following a brief illness. Kathryn Anita Wambach was born in Fargo, ND, to Jacob “Lottie” and Doreen (Tavis) Wambach. She lived in Fargo until moving to Moorhead, MN, where she spent much of her early years. She moved to Dilworth to start 5th grade, and this is where she first met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Altobelli. Tony and Kathy spent their high school years together and were united in marriage on July 3, 1961, at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Dilworth, and to this union brought forth four children.
Shower chances this evening
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
No need to wait by the mailbox: WE Fest is now processing ticket orders on-site at Soo Pass Ranch
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest customers who have not yet received their tickets and other credentials for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival can just show up at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, and their orders will be filled on-site, according to WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke.
Kenneth “Ken” Landin
Nov. 1, 1961 - June 10, 2022. NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. - Kenneth “Ken” Landin, 60, New York Mills, Minn., died Friday, June 10, in his home. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in New York Mills.
Turkey Days: Schave completes one last lap in son's former derby car
FRAZEE — Noel Schave and his granddaughter Jasmine wore long-faces as they rolled onto the Turkey Days Demolition Derby grounds Sunday, July 31. Before their third lap, a zoomed in camera could see smiles forming. Noel, 80, and his wife Mona, 78, lost their son Scott (and 14-year-old Jasmine...
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in a Minnesota State Park. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The cabin was at 3401 State Park Road NE in Bemidji.
gowatertown.net
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
lakesarearadio.net
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
101.9 KELO-FM
North Dakota’s only abortion clinic to move to Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The overturning of Roe v. Wade is having it’s effects. A judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time to move the business to a neighboring city in Minnesota, the facility’s owner and operator said Thursday.
valleynewslive.com
64-year-old Bemidji woman struck by vehicle
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 64-year-old woman is in critical conditions after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Bemidji. Law enforcement says it happened near Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Authorities say 64-year-old Juanita Tesar of Bemidji was...
