Boise State’s Rice signs contract extension through 2027

By Jack Schemmel
 4 days ago
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]

Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Gilbert: Idaho is awash with cash, use it

With Idaho bursting at the seams with money — a whopping $1.3 billion surplus — you know there will be a long list of people lining up for the windfall cash. Terry Gilbert of Boise, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, plans to elbow his way to the front of the line if elected. He’s already making his pitch.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America

One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
Tri-City Herald

Idaho students have eaten for free at school for two years. That’s changing next year

For the past two years, students in Treasure Valley schools have been able to get free meals as part of a federal program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those pandemic meal waivers expired at the end of the school year, meaning this fall, students will need to pay full price unless they qualify or apply for free and reduced-price meals.
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise nonprofit Jesse Tree finds illegal clauses written into leases of Treasure Valley tenants

Case managers and legal interns at Jesse Tree have discovered questionable and illegal clauses written in the leases of Treasure Valley tenants.  Jesse Tree is a Boise-based nonprofit whose mission is to prevent eviction and homelessness. It provides financial assistance and case management to households who are unable to pay rent. This summer, Jesse Tree’s […] The post Boise nonprofit Jesse Tree finds illegal clauses written into leases of Treasure Valley tenants appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why

BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

BPD looking for missing Boise man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

One of Boise’s Most Anticipated Festivals Returns This Weekend

Few things say Boise more than hikes, floating the river, skiing on the slopes, craft beer, complaining about traffic, dog lovers, and the basque block. If you've ever been downtown Boise you've seen the crowds around community events and the fun-loving vibe that just comes with strolling through the popular, cultural block dedicated to the Basque people and their culture.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Could Yellowstone National Park erupt soon?

When our summer intern Jack Bevan heard rumors that Yellowstone National Park could explode soon and start a new ice age, he had to find out if there was any truth to it. First, he set out to find if Yellowstone or any other volcanic formations in the northwest, like Mount St. Helens, were likely to blow up soon and he found himself learning all about volcanoes and geysers from a Boise State University graduate student and researcher.
BOISE, ID

