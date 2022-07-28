Boise State’s Rice signs contract extension through 2027

www.kmvt.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
KIVI-TV
Carly Carter, golfer from Eagle, to compete in U.S. Amateur in Washington
EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle native and University of Wisconsin golfer, Carly Carter, is back in the Treasure Valley this summer. She finished up her freshman year in May and is competing in tournaments all over the Western United States. She qualified for the U.S. Amateur Open, which is going...
Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Take a deep breath Boise … and then think hard about ‘the most significant issue of our time’
Climate change is inevitable and, with every passing day, increasingly dangerous. Changing our lives to meet what Boise’s Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble says is “the most significant issue of our time” can only succeed through a collective effort. -Stop burning things to warm ourselves. -Curb emissions.
Idaho Boy’s Marvelous Mullet Makes Top 100 In USA Championship! [80-mullet gallery]
Stop what you're doing. You need this. Three-year-old Idahoan Ridge Peterson has done the Gem State proud! His performance in the 2022 Kids Mullet USA Championship last week was rife with gelled competition, but he stayed the course. Our "Business In the Front, Party In the Back" tressed tyke earned a spot in the top 100 USA Mullet Championship. Hosted through Facebook, the contest that closed last week relied upon the number of "likes" a kid had to garner for them to excel to the next round. While the Idaho son wasn't the ultimate mullet champion, we're proud to call him and his marvelous mullet our own.
Idaho State Journal
Gilbert: Idaho is awash with cash, use it
With Idaho bursting at the seams with money — a whopping $1.3 billion surplus — you know there will be a long list of people lining up for the windfall cash. Terry Gilbert of Boise, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, plans to elbow his way to the front of the line if elected. He’s already making his pitch.
Boise’s Intense Heatwave May Break 88 Year Record
Idaho Statesmen says, "The National Weather Service predicts 104 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and 106 on Sunday. A temperature of 104 would equal the all-time high for July 29, which was set in 1934, and is close to the all-time high for July 30, which was set in 2003."
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
Nez Perce Tribe disputes Idaho gold mine air quality permit
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials violated the federal Clean Air Act as well as the state’s regulations by issuing an air quality permit for a proposed gold mine in west-central Idaho, the Nez Perce Tribe and two conservation groups said. The tribe, Idaho Conservation League and Save...
Tri-City Herald
Idaho students have eaten for free at school for two years. That’s changing next year
For the past two years, students in Treasure Valley schools have been able to get free meals as part of a federal program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those pandemic meal waivers expired at the end of the school year, meaning this fall, students will need to pay full price unless they qualify or apply for free and reduced-price meals.
Boise nonprofit Jesse Tree finds illegal clauses written into leases of Treasure Valley tenants
Case managers and legal interns at Jesse Tree have discovered questionable and illegal clauses written in the leases of Treasure Valley tenants. Jesse Tree is a Boise-based nonprofit whose mission is to prevent eviction and homelessness. It provides financial assistance and case management to households who are unable to pay rent. This summer, Jesse Tree’s […] The post Boise nonprofit Jesse Tree finds illegal clauses written into leases of Treasure Valley tenants appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
AOL Corp
Do I have to wear a life jacket? What Idaho law says about staying safe in the water
A Boise man drowned at Lucky Peak State Park after falling off his paddleboard, a man from Lewiston got swept downstream after trying to save a dog on the Salmon River and a 57-year-old man was recovered by a dive team after drowning in Palisades Reservoir. Those incidents are among...
'Shadow commissioner': Emails reveal tension over Idaho commissioner's non-elected advisor
CALDWELL, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In 2017, Nampa resident Leslie Van Beek filed to run for Canyon County commissioner, and was seeking a campaign treasurer. She soon connected with ElJay Waite, the former financial director for the city of Caldwell. “He has served...
boisedev.com
Boise Ethics Committee dismisses complaint about Holli Woodings’ service in legislature
The City of Boise’s Ethics Commission dismissed an ethics complaint raising questions about city council members serving as substitutes in the Idaho Legislature brought by a local activist. On Thursday, the commission released its decision on a complaint filed earlier this year by Boise Working Together board member David...
Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers
BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
KIVI-TV
Roaring Springs starts expansion, still offers place to escape heat
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Roaring Springs Water Park is expanding its size. The park, that is already the largest in the northwest, is in phase one of a multi-phase project that will continue through the next decade. Phase one of the project will open with the park in the...
Idaho Public Health Officials Urge Residents to Take Precaution After Rabid Bat is Discovered in Downtown Boise
BOISE - Idaho public health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions after a bat that was found on a sidewalk in downtown Boise on Tuesday, July 26, tested positive for rabies. The bat was reportedly found on a sidewalk on Bannock Street, across from Cecil D. Andrus Park...
One of Boise’s Most Anticipated Festivals Returns This Weekend
Few things say Boise more than hikes, floating the river, skiing on the slopes, craft beer, complaining about traffic, dog lovers, and the basque block. If you've ever been downtown Boise you've seen the crowds around community events and the fun-loving vibe that just comes with strolling through the popular, cultural block dedicated to the Basque people and their culture.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Could Yellowstone National Park erupt soon?
When our summer intern Jack Bevan heard rumors that Yellowstone National Park could explode soon and start a new ice age, he had to find out if there was any truth to it. First, he set out to find if Yellowstone or any other volcanic formations in the northwest, like Mount St. Helens, were likely to blow up soon and he found himself learning all about volcanoes and geysers from a Boise State University graduate student and researcher.
