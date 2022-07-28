ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

ICYMI: Charlevoix Restaurant Closes Early Due to “Rude” Venetian Festival Guests, and More

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zAsO_0gwLe05N00

A housing project in Traverse City will be done soon, offering more affordable places to call home.

Another Venetian Festival is in the books, but a local restaurant’s decision to close early Saturday sparked a debate about staffing and civility. Read more.

A Lake City man was arrested for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Read more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoV1j_0gwLe05N00

9&10 News Chief Political Reporter Eric Lloyd sits down for a one-on-one conversation with 2022 Republican Candidate for Governor of Michigan Kevin Rinke. Read more.

The disappearance of Native American women in the U.S. is a crisis that’s been ignored for decades.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: Leland’s Picnic Grab-And-Go Market

Take your beach trips to the next level this summer with Picnic!. Leland’s newest market transformed former River and Main into a grab-and-go shop for all. They carry everything from ice cream to hand-made sandwiches and charcuterie boards to-go. You can find them on the corner of Main Street...
LELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Lake City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Restaurants
Traverse City, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Charlevoix, MI
Lifestyle
9&10 News

Grocer’s Daughter Opens Up A Sweet New Addition In Empire

The best things in life are pretty sweet– literally!. The wait is over, Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate in Empire has finally opened their new addition to their chocolate shop. Just one drive by the bright green building and the big windows– you’ll have to pull over to check out...
EMPIRE, MI
1077 WRKR

For Many Locals, New 3rd Longest Bridge In State In Traverse City Is Long Overdue

Traverse City has announced that a bridge will span the Boardman River and its surrounding wetlands to connect Hartman and Hammond roads to be the 3rd largest in the state, according to an article recently posted by Record Eagle. But for many people who have lived in Traverse City for a long time, this bridge, which is expected to be about 2000 ft long, is overdue by many years, and for some too little too late. The decision was made by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved the project, which could take about 15 months to finish, but people already have strong opinions about the decision:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Lloyd
traverseticker.com

Will Traverse City Real Estate Remain Insulated From Larger Forces This Time Around?

After years of red-hot real estate activity, the housing market is finally showing signs of cooling off. Nationwide, rising interest rates, growing real estate inventory and fewer buyers are bringing about a sea change in a market that until recently felt like an out-of-control freight train. But are the days of wildly high prices and 12-buyer bidding wars over, or is this slowdown just a fluke? And just how much of an exception will popular markets like Traverse City be, if and when the economy dips into a recession?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Road Commission Chooses Path for Boardman River Crossing

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has made a final decision after a decades-long discussion about traffic around Traverse City’s south side. For years, the debate has centered on a bridge over the Boardman River, and where to put it. Grand Traverse County Road Commission Manager Brad Kluczynski says, “Some people say they’ve been talking about it since the 70’s. So it’s been a long and involved process.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Venetian#Food Drink#Republican#Native American
9&10 News

Crooked Tree Arts Fair Kicking off July 30th

Saturday, July 30th is the 61st Crooked Tree Art Fair. This Traverse City tradition will be at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center. More than 100 artists from around the country will be there to display their work. This is a perfect time to come out and find something unique.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Village of Thompsonville Under Boil Water Advisory

The village of Thompsonville in Benzie County is currently under a boil water advisory. They say bacterial contamination is possible after a loss of water pressure in the system on Sunday. Everyone in Thompsonville should boil their water for at least one minute before using to drink, cook or wash...
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
northernexpress.com

Stone Hunting on the Shores...and in the Stores

Petoskey stones, Leland Blues, and all the “gems” to find (or buy) Up North. There are a few things all northern Michigan visitors (and locals) love: soaking up the sun on a golden beach; noshing on fudge and ice cream from places like Kilwins or Murdick’s; sampling local restaurants; and exploring one-of-a-kind shops in search of souvenirs to commemorate their time in the North.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UpNorthLive.com

'Bearly' in the woods: Slew of bears spotted in Cedar

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan is blessed with some pretty awesome wildlife. Sometimes you have to go deep in the woods to witness it. Other times, as one Leelanau County woman found out, you just have to drive into town. At the Cedar River Coffee Company in beautiful...
CEDAR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Short's Brewing Co. again calls out 'jerk' customers, says they are as relentless as ever

Short's Brewing Co. has had enough — again. Amid another busy summer with tourists flocking Up North, the popular northern Michigan brewery said it's experiencing another "relentless" wave of rude customers at its sprawling downtown Bellaire brewpub who "swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back." ...
BELLAIRE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy