ICYMI: Charlevoix Restaurant Closes Early Due to “Rude” Venetian Festival Guests, and More

A housing project in Traverse City will be done soon, offering more affordable places to call home.

Another Venetian Festival is in the books, but a local restaurant’s decision to close early Saturday sparked a debate about staffing and civility. Read more.

A Lake City man was arrested for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Read more.

9&10 News Chief Political Reporter Eric Lloyd sits down for a one-on-one conversation with 2022 Republican Candidate for Governor of Michigan Kevin Rinke. Read more.

The disappearance of Native American women in the U.S. is a crisis that’s been ignored for decades.