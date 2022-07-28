ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Schefter: Chiefs sign DE Dunlap to one-year contract

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White Sox acquire lefty reliever Diekman from Red Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy