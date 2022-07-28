When a veteran died with no family by his side, his nursing home held a memorial service

www.wgal.com
NECN
Silver Alert Issued for Autistic Girl in Maine
Officials in Maine have issued a Silver Alert for an autistic girl last seen on Saturday evening. The girl, 16-year-old Asia Brown, was seen around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Road in Livermore Falls, Maine, which is about 30 miles north of Lewiston and 60 miles north of Portland.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
They’re gone :(
My sister and her husband are half-way through a three-day drive back to Illinois. The rest of the brood is home in Chicagoland and St. Paul and already on to more travel, summer camp, and fun, after a few days here in Maine. Which they loved!!!. And we loved spending...
amjamboafrica.com
Community Happenings – Ashley Bryan Celebration
Indigo Arts Alliance is gearing up for the third annual Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival, named after children’s book pioneer and artist Ashley Bryan. The festival is dedicated to the promotion of literacy and the development of positive identities for Black and Brown children. The Beautiful Blackbird Children’s Book Festival offers literary content throughout the year, as well as local and in-person events that will take place September 17-18 in Portland, Rockland, and Lewiston/Auburn. Visit www.BeautifulBlackbird.com to learn more.
BE AWARE: New Scammers Pretending to be Augusta, Maine Police Department
As I was perusing Facebook this morning I noticed something pretty interesting. It was a scam alert from the Augusta Maine Police Department. Now, it's not super-uncommon for the police department to be warning the community of scams, however, it IS uncommon for them to warn of scams involving their own department.
Maine religious leaders hope to stem drop in attendance
Religious attendance is on the decline in Maine, the third least religious state in the nation, according to Gallup polls. Shown here is the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Lewiston. Photo by David Damon. Anita M. Madore shifted in her wooden pew at the Basilica of...
These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!
They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
mainebiz.biz
YMCA of Southern Maine will close one of its four branches for good
The YMCA of Southern Maine, which provides almost countless fitness and health programs at four brick-and-mortar branches throughout the region, will permanently close one of them on Sept. 2. The Y’s Pineland Farms branch in New Gloucester, at 25 Campus Drive, will shutter as the nonprofit pivots “from a facility-based...
extrainningsoftball.com
Maine Teenager Alexis Michaud Uses Make-a-Wish Request to Renovate Her High School Softball Field
Alexis Michaud was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, a rare bone cancer that has since led to her spending almost 20 hours in surgery – in just two days’ time – to remove a tumor and repair damage. The 17-year-old softball pitcher, thanks to her brave battle...
WMTW
Grenade discovery forces evacuations in Maine town
ROCKLAND, Maine — Several homes in Rockland were evacuated Thursday night after a grenade was found in a basement. Police say they blocked off James Street after the explosive device was found just after 7 p.m. and evacuated nearby homes. After a few hours, the Maine State Police bomb...
wabi.tv
Four teenagers responsible for vandalizing high school with hate messages
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Four teenagers are facing charges after police say they vandalized Oceanside High School in Rockland with derogatory graffiti. On July 13, RSU 13 reported extensive damage done to an outbuilding and the surrounding property at the high school. Rockland police say the damage included broken windows...
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
US News and World Report ranks Maine Medical Center best hospital in state
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center earned the top spot on a list of hospitals in the state compiled by U.S. News and World Report. This is the tenth consecutive time Maine Med has earned this distinction. The list compared more than 4,500 hospitals in the country. Fewer than...
Police seek possible witness in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Turner
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on the fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 23. The crash occurred on County Road in Turner. Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus was charged with manslaughter following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday that took the life of Tina White, 46, of Turner.
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
wabi.tv
High-flying action in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “Top Gun: Maverick” is now a billion-dollar movie. If you missed the high-flying action on screen, you might be able to see something similar in Bangor just by looking up. The Maine Air National Guard has been a staple of the Bangor community for...
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
If you would like to get out of the house this weekend and are looking for something to do, then check out these events going on this weekend. As always, while I would love to list every event going on in the state, it's just not possible, so please feel free to add an event you are aware of in the comments. Please make sure you mention the location, time, and if there is an admission fee so others can be prepared if they want to check it out.
WPFO
'It's a nightmare': A Gray family's driveway disaster puts spotlight on paving scams
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- It's considered an old school scam that's making a comeback in New England and a number of families are now hoping their experiences can help prevent another person from becoming a victim. "What I thought was a dream come true has now just been a nightmare,"...
