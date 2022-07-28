ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If ECB Sees Market 'Panic,' Will Activate Debt Shield, Visco Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
money.usnews.com

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis

(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan

America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia's Ukraine Invasion Marks a Turning Point for EM Investing: Acadian

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China's XTransfer to Expand From Payments Into Wealth Management, Lending

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - XTransfer, which facilitates cross-border payments for small businesses in China, said it is moving into wealth management and lending for clients underserved by traditional banking. The fintech firm's founder and CEO Bill Deng said that XTransfer - which competes in China with PayPal and PingPong - is...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Begins Asia Tour, No Mention of Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Havana Announces Blackouts, Cancels Carnival as Crisis Deepens

HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. The capital, home to a fifth of the population of 11.2 million and center of economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Einhorn's Greenlight Takes Stake in Twitter - Letter

BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it took a new stake in Twitter last month as the social media company sued to force Elon Musk to buy the company even as the billionaire entrepreneur said he has changed his mind about the deal. Greenlight founder David Einhorn wrote...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Piers Morgan, Ex-PM David Cameron Among New Group Of Brits Banned By Russia

Click here to read the full article. Russia has added to its so-called stop-list, barring a further 39 British politicians, officials, business people and journalists from entering the country including TV presenter Piers Morgan.  Also on the list of folks who support the “demonization” of Russia, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are Labour Party leader Kier Starmer and former Prime Minister David Cameron as well as ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, BBC News’ Huw Edwards, The Guardian’s Dan Sabbagh and other members of the media working for the Sunday Times, the Economist, the Daily Telegraph and Sky News. The...
NFL
US News and World Report

Taiwan Has 'Reinforced' Combat Alertness Level - Central News Agency

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry has 'reinforced' its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official central news agency reported, citing unidentified sources. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
BROOKLYN, NY
US News and World Report

U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Mark Rutte Becomes Netherlands' Longest-Serving Prime Minister

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Mark Rutte became the longest-serving prime minister in the Netherlands' history on Tuesday, a testament to his energy for the job - as well as the political survival skills he has honed over his 12-year tenure. "I feel like I'm getting to the halfway point," Rutte quipped...
POLITICS

