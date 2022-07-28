If ECB Sees Market 'Panic,' Will Activate Debt Shield, Visco Says

money.usnews.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Continued to Attempt Tactical Assaults on Bakhmut Axis
(Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress. "As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of...
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Russia's Ukraine Invasion Marks a Turning Point for EM Investing: Acadian
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
China's XTransfer to Expand From Payments Into Wealth Management, Lending
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - XTransfer, which facilitates cross-border payments for small businesses in China, said it is moving into wealth management and lending for clients underserved by traditional banking. The fintech firm's founder and CEO Bill Deng said that XTransfer - which competes in China with PayPal and PingPong - is...
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Begins Asia Tour, No Mention of Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China. "Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits...
Havana Announces Blackouts, Cancels Carnival as Crisis Deepens
HAVANA (Reuters) - The Cuban capital of Havana will begin electricity blackouts in August, has canceled carnival and is taking other measures as the country’s energy crisis worsens, state media reported on Saturday. The capital, home to a fifth of the population of 11.2 million and center of economic...
Energy bills in Great Britain ‘could hit £3,600 a year this winter’
Government’s £400 discount not enough to offset soaring bills and households may need more help, says analyst
Einhorn's Greenlight Takes Stake in Twitter - Letter
BOSTON (Reuters) - Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it took a new stake in Twitter last month as the social media company sued to force Elon Musk to buy the company even as the billionaire entrepreneur said he has changed his mind about the deal. Greenlight founder David Einhorn wrote...
Piers Morgan, Ex-PM David Cameron Among New Group Of Brits Banned By Russia
Click here to read the full article. Russia has added to its so-called stop-list, barring a further 39 British politicians, officials, business people and journalists from entering the country including TV presenter Piers Morgan. Also on the list of folks who support the “demonization” of Russia, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are Labour Party leader Kier Starmer and former Prime Minister David Cameron as well as ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, BBC News’ Huw Edwards, The Guardian’s Dan Sabbagh and other members of the media working for the Sunday Times, the Economist, the Daily Telegraph and Sky News. The...
NFL・
Taiwan Has 'Reinforced' Combat Alertness Level - Central News Agency
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry has 'reinforced' its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official central news agency reported, citing unidentified sources. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said...
Oil prices slip as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.
Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
Mark Rutte Becomes Netherlands' Longest-Serving Prime Minister
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Mark Rutte became the longest-serving prime minister in the Netherlands' history on Tuesday, a testament to his energy for the job - as well as the political survival skills he has honed over his 12-year tenure. "I feel like I'm getting to the halfway point," Rutte quipped...
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Pakistan Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
