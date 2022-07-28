Make Summertime Entertaining a Breeze with Simple and Delicious Seasonal Items
(BPT) - With summertime in full swing, entertaining family and friends is definitely on the agenda. Luckily, Amazon Fresh has everything you need to create a simple menu to make your entertaining not only easy and delicious, but also affordable!
- Summer Starters. Nothing screams summer like chips and dip! Kick traditional tortilla chips up a notch by pairing 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips with Aplenty Pineapple Salsa — a new twist on your traditional salsa that packs a crave worthy sweet and spicy punch. Looking for a yummy companion for your own seasonal homemade dip? Try perfectly crisp, small-batch cooked Aplenty Pink Himalayan Salt Kettle Potato Chips — always a barbecue favorite! Packed with plant-based protein, Amazon Kitchen Classic Hummus is a delicious, healthy alternative when matched with Aplenty Sea Salt Pita Chips .
- Sizzling BBQ. For the main attraction, some great grilled entrees are on the menu! Chop Fresh Brand Chicken Breast Fillets into bite-size pieces and marinate them in Aplenty Hickory Bacon Bourbon BBQ Sauce to take your chicken to the next level with a rich blend of savory, salty and smoky notes. Once marinated, place chicken onto skewers with your favorite veggies and grill, basting the skewers with the barbecue sauce as it cooks. Or create a slider station using Fresh Brand Ground Beef with all your favorite toppings! Offer toppers including 365 Organic Hass Avocados , crisp lettuce, vine-ripened tomato slices and a selection of cheeses to allow guests to make their own culinary creations. For the plant-based foodie, grill up Fresh Brand Plant-Based Patties and Fresh Brand Plant-Based Italian Sausages to create the perfect, mouth-watering alternative to traditional BBQ entrees. Serve all main entrees with freshly baked rolls from the Amazon Fresh bakery .
- Sweet and Savory Sides. Keep sides simple by pairing proteins with fresh and delicious summertime fruits and vegetables. Amazon Fresh offers pre-made veggie snack and fruit trays that are a great accompaniment to any summer barbecue! The platters make a beautiful presentation and take the guesswork out of what to serve your family and friends.
- Decadent Dessert Bar. Who doesn’t love ice cream? Surprise your guests with the ultimate ice cream sundae bar. Serve luscious Amazon Brand Happy Belly Vanilla Ice Cream as the delicious base and provide a variety of elevated toppings for guests to construct their very own dessert. Try rich Aplenty Coconut Glazed Pecans or salty-sweet Aplenty Cinnamon Brown Sugar Flavored Pretzel Bites to add a blissful crunch to sweet and smooth ice cream. Or relive your favorite childhood memories and add chopped Aplenty Dark Chocolate S’more Bites as a topping because nothing says summer like a s'more! For those cookie lovers, try Happy Belly Cookies & Cream Ice Cream , packed with chunks of chocolate cookie wafers and sweet cream. Want to take it up a notch? Warm up decadent brownies , and make it a la mode — the perfect ending to a summer’s day.
Amazon brands, including Aplenty, Fresh Brand, and Happy Belly are available exclusively at Amazon Fresh online and in store.
Comments / 0