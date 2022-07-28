auburntigers.com
Auburn baseball announces changes to coaching staff
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson. "The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim's enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three...
Auburn's Derick Hall named to Lombardi Award watch list
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Derick Hall is a candidate for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
Tigers enjoy strong week at Phillips 66 National Championships
IRVINE, Calif. – Before head coach Ryan Wochomurka's second season has even begun, an elite group of Tigers already made waves on the national scene, competing against the best-of-the-best at the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships this past week. A total of 33 Auburn student-athletes made the trip out...
Hoops for Hope brings joy, ‘heart-warming’ memories to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – On Friday afternoon in Neville Arena, Jacob or "JT" waked into his team's huddle and took charge. "I'm going to be the leader," he said. "I'm going to tell y'all what we're going to do. We're going to use teamwork, and we're going to win all our games."
