UUFDC Anniversary Initiative Adding Up to Success

doorcountypulse.com
Related
Door County Pulse
Ani, Maritime Week and more This Weekend in Door County (Aug. 5-7, 2022)
She has been called the “greatest folk rocker of her generation,” and she’s coming to the Door Community Auditorium stage this Sunday night. For 30 years Ani DiFranco has given voice to our deepest tensions, challenging her listeners with her lyrics, anger, and frustration, and now takes a stage that would have been unimaginable to listeners in the mid-1990s in what promises to be an unforgettable night in Fish Creek. More>>
$50 million Brillion Works project promises to breathe new life into the city
One homegrown company in northeast Wisconsin is thinking outside of the box, combining rural jobs, rural housing, and promising economic growth.
seehafernews.com
Hartman’s Owners Start GoFundMe to Help Their Employees Following Fire
The outpouring of support the Manitowoc community has shown Luisa and Austin Rehrauer, the owners of Hartman’s Bakery, is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple who has owned the iconic bakery since 2019 spoke with WOMT News and voiced their appreciation for everyone that has reached out. Austin said...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Francha Barnard
Francha was small but she left a big mark on the world…infectious laugh and spirited conversationalist…concern for others and commitment to community…. As I remember Francha, I think of her as a trendsetter and an activist. She knew what she wanted and she pursued her course. Like marching in a drum and bugle corps, waiting until she was 30 to learn to drive and buy a car, like going back to school to be a librarian. She gave unique gifts that fit the receiver to a T. She jumped into doing: renting a chainsaw to cut back her bushes, learning to make paper, and all her creative activities, including grant writing and poetry. She served great meals and entertained guests just like our Mother did. And she loved cats. She was perennially known for being good with children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Michael “Mikey” Ball, Jr.
Michael Emory Ball, Jr., “Mikey” to all who knew and loved him, 41, of Davenport, IA, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest at his home on July 26, 2022. He was born in Green Bay, WI on July 24, 1981, the son of Michael Emory Ball, Sr. and Donna Darlene (Miller) Ball. Mikey grew up in Ellison Bay, WI, in northern Door County, and initially worked as Personal Trainer in London after high school. He studied business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Mikey then went on to manage fitness centers in both Thailand and Malaysia for several years. After his time in Thailand and Malaysia, he began his E-Commerce career at Woodrow Engineering in Sister Bay, WI before moving to California to work for TrendSpot. In March 2020, he moved to Iowa where he was the E-Commerce Division Manager for Kent Corp in Muscatine, IA.
Multifamily, affordable housing coming to Green Bay
TWG announced that construction has started on a $59M project that will bring affordable multifamily apartments to Green Bay
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
travelawaits.com
14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Sunflower festival blooms in Cecil, welcomes guests from all over
CECIL, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend, residents were getting out and smelling the… Sunflowers?. The 7th annual Bergsbaken Farms Sunflower Festival was in full bloom in Cecil this weekend. The festival offered eager visitors the chance to walk or ride through the sunflower fields; enjoy live music; munch...
WBAY Green Bay
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
101 WIXX
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - July 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s bittersweet’, NEW Zoo & Adventure Park says goodbye to Neil Anderson
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park alongside the NEW Zoological Society said farewell to Neil Anderson, the Director of the NEW Zoo after retiring from the zoo on Friday. Anderson spent almost 30 years with the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, where he was a...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Riverview, several departments responded
RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Riverview Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview in Oconto County. In a Facebook post, the Riverview Fire Department stated that departments from Townsend, Lakewood, Doty, Crooked Lake, Mountain, DNR Fire, and Mountain Ambulance Service all assisted during the incident.
20+ FREE Things to Do Before the Summer Ends!
Things can get pricey when you’ve got all summer long to keep the kiddos having fun. We’re here to help! Try out all these FREE things to do (or nearly FREE) before the summer’s over. Put them on your end-of-summer bucket list, write them on your calendar, or gather friends to do something fun!
WBAY Green Bay
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The winning ticket for that massive $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot from Friday’s drawing was sold in Illinois, but Wisconsin has a new millionaire courtesy of that same lottery drawing. Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner Mobil,...
travelnowsmart.com
11 Finest Hotels with Pools in Green Bay
Environment-friendly Bay is a lovely city in Wisconsin. It’s described as the house town of a popular NFL Group, the Green Bay Packers. When you’re right here, you’re surrounded by various gorgeous towns, cities, in addition to areas. If you’re looking for impressive resorts with swimming pools in Green Bay, you include the very best location! We have actually assembled a listing of all among the most unique hotels in the city. You’ll have the most remarkable journey of your life. From winter home entertainment to live amusement, the pleasurable is unlimited. Take a look at the emerging cooking scene along with cultural events. The city has whatever for an unforgettable journey.
The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, Wisconsin
According to Wikipedia, a wildfire, forest fire, bushfire, wildland fire or rural fire is an unplanned, uncontrolled, and unpredictable fire in an area of combustible vegetation starting in rural and urban areas. While naturally occurring wildfires may be beneficial to forest ecosystems, they can also cause destruction to properties and human.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend. According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of...
Comments / 0