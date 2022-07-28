‘Had me shaken’: 8 people seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Eight people were seriously hurt in a crash in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene just after noon, where a van and BMW could be seen with heavy damage on Willard Street near Bradford Drive. One of the vehicles was also seen crashed into a house, with several police cars and fire trucks nearby.

Channel 9 learned MEDIC brought their mass casualty bus because eight people were hurt.

“Next thing I know is I hear a big, loud crash. I jumped out of my bed, come to the door. I see vehicles up in my yard,” said Sakethia Dunlap, who called 911 after she saw the vehicles in her yard.

She told Channel 9′s John Paul that a woman driving the BMW had several young children in her car, and asked her to call for help.

“I see little ones, two or three little ones and a little infant baby in the car too,” Dunlap said. “It had me shaken. It has me so nervous. I’m still, you know, feeling nervous from seeing this.”

8 people seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says (WSOC)

Dunlap was even more shaken by who she says was behind the wheel of the van.

“I heard they were 12 years old, that was driving in the van, in the front of my yard,” she said.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for details on what led to the crash. They have not confirmed a juvenile was behind the wheel.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

