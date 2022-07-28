ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Had me shaken’: 8 people seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Eight people were seriously hurt in a crash in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene just after noon, where a van and BMW could be seen with heavy damage on Willard Street near Bradford Drive. One of the vehicles was also seen crashed into a house, with several police cars and fire trucks nearby.

Channel 9 learned MEDIC brought their mass casualty bus because eight people were hurt.

“Next thing I know is I hear a big, loud crash. I jumped out of my bed, come to the door. I see vehicles up in my yard,” said Sakethia Dunlap, who called 911 after she saw the vehicles in her yard.

She told Channel 9′s John Paul that a woman driving the BMW had several young children in her car, and asked her to call for help.

“I see little ones, two or three little ones and a little infant baby in the car too,” Dunlap said. “It had me shaken. It has me so nervous. I’m still, you know, feeling nervous from seeing this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GewUi_0gwLaxmT00
8 people seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says (WSOC)

Dunlap was even more shaken by who she says was behind the wheel of the van.

“I heard they were 12 years old, that was driving in the van, in the front of my yard,” she said.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for details on what led to the crash. They have not confirmed a juvenile was behind the wheel.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Union County highway blocked for several hours after tractor-trailer crash brings down traffic lights)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 seriously hurt in shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in west Charlotte. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that a patient was taken to the hospital “with life-threatening injuries” after a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. The shooting happened on Tuckaseegee...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
fox46.com

Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Police Cars#Traffic Accident#Channel 9 S
Fox 46 Charlotte

19-year-old fatally shot at Monroe park, police say

MONROE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was shot to death at a park in Monroe prompting an investigation, Monroe Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at Dickerson Park around 8 a.m. Sunday on N Johnston Street. 19-year-old Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
MONROE, NC
WCNC

Unattended incense led to fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department said incense that was left unattended while burning led to a house fire Saturday morning. Firefighters said it was called in around 7 a.m. from a block of apartments on Hashem Drive, just off Glenwood Drive in the Enderly Park area. The department noted the flames were under control in about 10 minutes, and nobody was hurt. Firefighters also credited working smoke alarms to ensuring people inside were able to safely get out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Man dead after shooting Saturday morning

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WDTN

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
GOLD HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Gunshot Victim Pronounced Dead After Arriving At University Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the entrance to the Emergency Room of Atrium University Wednesday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a person who arrived with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in Gaston County Friday afternoon

Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. City leaders believe this move could have a big impact on businesses in those areas. Beloved Salisbury barbecue place shutting its doors. Updated: 6...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy