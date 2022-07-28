SUNY New Paltz student passes away

midhudsonnews.com
Mid-Hudson News Network
Caribbean Carnival returns to Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – The third annual Caribbean Carnival is taking place at Cantine Veterans Memorial Field in Saugerties on August 13, 2022. The free event, taking place between noon and 7:00 p.m. is sponsored by Seasoned Gives – a nonprofit organization headquartered in Saugerties. Seasoned Gives, according to its...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Village of Goshen cop receives top honors in basic training class
GOSHEN – Village of Goshen Police Patrolman Darren Swensen graduated on Friday with top honors in the latest Police Basic Training class at the Police Chiefs’ Association of Orange County Police Academy. Swensen was awarded a plaque as Top Overall Graduate and also received the Chief and Detective...
Plan to redevelop site in Beacon where celebrities once recuperated
A company that operates upscale inns and spas at Rhinebeck and Skaneateles in New York state and Plymouth, Massachusetts, along with a standalone spa in Albany wants to build a new inn and spa in Beacon. The Mirbeau Companies has applied for approval to build The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon as part of a master plan for the 64-acre Tioronda Estate. The site includes the historic Howland Mansion and former Craig House sanitarium, where it is said celebrities such as Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Gleason recuperated from various problems ranging from alcohol abuse to depression.
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Rides, Live Music, and Fresh Lobster in Poughkeepsie this Weekend
Some of my favorite memories in Poughkeepsie have been made at the Poughkeepsie Riverfest. I’ve seen scores of great musicians at past Riverfests including Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, and Little Feat just to name a few. And it’s not just great music memories, it’s great community memories.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wallkill names new town comptroller
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Town of Wallkill has a new comptroller to fill the vacancy left when the former official resigned to take another job recently. Town Supervisor George Serrano said Lucrezia Anderson will start on the job after Labor Day. Anderson’s background includes over 10 years of...
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
Mid-Hudson News Network
National Night out returns to the Valley
MID-HUDSON – National Night Out, the annual event to bring the police and community together in a festive atmosphere, will be taking place in many communities across the Hudson Valley on Tuesday, August 2. In Poughkeepsie, the event will be held in front of city hall from 5 p.m....
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
4 Things We Love About Washingtonville, NY
Orange County is home to many things including one village that is bursting at the seams with history. Was Washingtonville Named After our First President?. According to Krista who texted us, "before it was called Washingtonville, it was called "Little York" and "Matthews Field," and then the name was changed to Washingtonville". She told us that the name change to Washingtonville was done to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington. According to Wikipedia, the first president was said to have come through Washingtonville and watered his horse at a trough which was located under an elm tree in the center of the village.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie policeman marks anniversary by retiring
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Police Department lost another veteran officer to retirement on Friday. Officer Ed Fenichel retired on the anniversary of his 20th year with the department. His retirement is just one of many in the past 12 months that are creating a manpower shortage in the department.
WHEC TV-10
Health Department update on polio in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) – The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) updated New Yorkers on polio in New York State Monday. This follows the identification of a case of polio in a Rockland County resident. The NYSDOH launched wastewater surveillance, among other detection efforts, and detected the virus...
The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim
Hot summer days can be rough when going outside feels like more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffer from something they seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?
darientimes.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
Drink Your Way Through Mead Fest This Weekend in Fishkill, NY
HV Mead Fest 2022 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 in Fishkill. Mead lovers rejoice this weekend! If you aren't familiar, Mead (or honey wine) is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains or hops. It's one of the world's oldest fermented beverages with an alcoholic content ranging from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of Mead is that the majority of the beverage's fermentable sugar is derived from honey.
New Report Reveals Attraction of Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley experienced a net gain from migration in 2019-2020 for the first time in a decade and it was a byproduct of Covid-19, according to “Moving In, Moving Out,” a special report released by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress (HVPFP), which is based in Newburgh. The report said that 48,642 people moved from the city to the Hudson Valley while 15,248 moved out of the region and into the city, resulting in a net gain for the Hudson Valley of 33,394 people.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kingston declares housing emergency, implements tenant protections
The city of Kingston just made history as the first municipality north of Rockland County to pass rent protection measures into law amid what some are calling a housing crisis in the city. Karen Downing has been a resident of Dutch Village apartments in Kingston for 12 years. She loves...
