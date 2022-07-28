ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams will hold first padded practice of training camp on Friday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Rams wrapped up the first portion of training camp on Wednesday, which was their fourth official practice. All four sessions so far have been closed to the public as the team gets up to speed before welcoming fans to UC Irvine for 11 open practices.

After an off day on Thursday, the Rams will be back in action on Friday for their first open practice of camp. It’ll also be the first padded practice of the summer, ramping up the level of competition for everyone on the field.

“I like the way that these guys are positively pushing one other, but still being smart, too,” McVay said after Wednesday’s practice. “We don’t have the pads on yet. That’s when you can really get a good feel for playing real 11-on-11 and that’s what we’re looking forward to when we get back, we’ll have the pads on the next time you guys see us.”

One of the primary goals of training camp is getting through practices without suffering any significant injuries, which makes it tough to go full speed when the pads do come on. McVay wants to see his guys battling, but he also wants to guard against injury.

The Rams have to take advantage of every practice, though, knowing their top players won’t participate in preseason games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

