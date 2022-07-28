Florence Police: Suspects caught using stolen identity to pay for ATV

ON WEDNESDAY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WAS NOTIFIED THAT A PERSON HAD ATTEMPTED TO PURCHASE AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE AND TRAILER VALUED AT $31,400 FROM A LOCAL BUSINESS. THE BUSINESS WAS SUSPICIOUS OF THE TRANSACTION AND NOTIFIED THE FLORENCE POLICE. DETECTIVES BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION AND LEARNED CAMDEN RAINEY HAD OBTAINED CREDIT USING THE STOLEN IDENTITY OF A RESIDENT OF NEW YORK. IT WAS DISCOVERED THAT JAMAL GILBERT WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE THEFT PLAN. GILBERT AND RAINEY WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER COMPLETING THE FRAUDULENT TRANSACTION AT A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. CAMDEN RAINEY, 19, OF HUNTSVILLE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FIRST DEGREE, FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSING A FORGED INSTRUMENT IN THE SECOND DEGREE, IDENTITY THEFT, AND FORGERY IN THE THIRD DEGREE. JAMAL GILBERT, 22, OF ATHENS, WAS ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO