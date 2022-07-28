Florence Police: Suspects caught using stolen identity to pay for ATV

www.waaytv.com
MCSO: Murder suspect stole trustee uniform, hid it under his clothes
News 19 spoke with Morgan County Sheriff's Office PIO Mike Swafford who gave details into the escape attempt.
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
Tuscumbia man allegedly had methamphetamines in system during 2021 fatal crash
Florence police have arrested a man on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal automobile crash that happened more than a year ago. Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said Charles Villagran, 51, of Tuscumbia, was arrested on Friday on manslaughter charges following a Lauderdale County Grand Jury indictment. On May 2, 2021,...
Florence Police: Woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
Arrest made in deadly Florence crash
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased
A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on him which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
Albertville Police trying to identify pedestrian hit, killed in Monday crash
The Albertville Police Department is trying to identify the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a vehicle early Monday. About 4:15 a.m. Monday, Albertville police and fire departments responded to the incident on Alabama 75 north of the Martling Road intersection. The victim is described as a Hispanic male,...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault. 18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with...
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
One person has died and another was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Sunday.
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Sunday crash
One person has died after a Sunday night crash in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says Maximo Pacheco Jr., 44, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died at the scene. Police said it is believed Pacheco lost control of the vehicle, and speed and alcohol were the primary contributing factors in this crash.
Welfare check turned into homicide investigation
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon Florence Police Department Officers responded to 315 Trade Street on a welfare check for Regina Crosslin. Crosslin had not been heard from by the complainant for several months. Upon arrival, the officers located the resident’s son, Richard Crosslin and a female Amanda Phillips at the residence.
Woman’s body found during welfare check in Florence
A woman's body was found in Florence during a welfare check on Friday.
Two Arrested in Florence for Theft of ATV and Trailer
ON WEDNESDAY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WAS NOTIFIED THAT A PERSON HAD ATTEMPTED TO PURCHASE AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE AND TRAILER VALUED AT $31,400 FROM A LOCAL BUSINESS. THE BUSINESS WAS SUSPICIOUS OF THE TRANSACTION AND NOTIFIED THE FLORENCE POLICE. DETECTIVES BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION AND LEARNED CAMDEN RAINEY HAD OBTAINED CREDIT USING THE STOLEN IDENTITY OF A RESIDENT OF NEW YORK. IT WAS DISCOVERED THAT JAMAL GILBERT WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE THEFT PLAN. GILBERT AND RAINEY WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER COMPLETING THE FRAUDULENT TRANSACTION AT A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. CAMDEN RAINEY, 19, OF HUNTSVILLE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FIRST DEGREE, FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSING A FORGED INSTRUMENT IN THE SECOND DEGREE, IDENTITY THEFT, AND FORGERY IN THE THIRD DEGREE. JAMAL GILBERT, 22, OF ATHENS, WAS ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE.
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
1 injured in North Huntsville shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Huntsville man killed in DeKalb County motorcycle wreck
A Huntsville man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motorcycle wreck in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jerome M. Banks Jr., 46, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was operating struck a second motorcycle, causing it to strike a third motorcycle. Banks was...
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
