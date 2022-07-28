Anchorage’s huge development deal for Girdwood draws local ire over lack of affordable housing

alaskapublic.org
alaskasnewssource.com
alaskapublic.org
New K-12 charter school will serve growing Alaska Native population in Mat-Su Borough
A new Alaska Native charter school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will open this fall in Wasilla with nearly 200 students. The Knik Tribe has spent the last three years planning the Knik Cultural Charter School with the help of a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education. In December 2021, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District approved a 10-year charter for the school.
treksplorer.com
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
alaskapublic.org
Report details Alaska demographics hurt most by 2021 spike in drug-overdose deaths
In Alaska, the state with the nation’s biggest increase in drug overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021, certain demographic groups have been at higher risk, according to a newly released report: men more than women, Alaska Natives more than other ethnic groups and Anchorage and Gulf Coast residents more than those in other parts of the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter. The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Spenard.
thechronicle.news
Sure, we will scale back homelessness and combat crime
Like most cities throughout the nation, Anchorage faces sophisticated challenges regarding homelessness, the drug epidemic and property crime. Though individuals colloquially refer to those issues as “homelessness,” we truly face a number of challenges which are associated to 1 one other however require focused responses when it comes to public insurance policies and budgets. We will and should clear up these issues if we work collectively — throughout celebration traces, and by partnering as state and native governments.
alaskapublic.org
Gas prices remain high in Alaska while falling nationally
Last week, the White House announced U.S. gas prices had been falling for over a month, marking some of the fastest price declines in a decade. According to AAA, the national average on Thursday was $4.28 a gallon, down from the mid-June peak of just over $5. But while gas...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Health officials announce Alaska’s first case of monkeypox. Ranchers near Delta...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Hundreds of households in the Interior are still without power after...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain and wind from passing low pressure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The summer is moving along, and August starts on Monday. August typically brings change, with increasing numbers of cloudy days, which also leads to an increase in rain potential as the fall weather patter swings into place. With the recent rains that punctuated the second half of July, that pattern arrived early.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska golf history at Anchorage Golf Course
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Pamela Chelsa of Hope, Alaska, teed off Saturday at 7 a.m. on the first hole at Anchorage Golf Course, it marked the first time that a United States Golf Association event has been played in the 49th State. Day one of the 60th U.S. Senior...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ellie’s Furcast: Alaska potbelly pig rescue
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2007, Sheila Pontier got her first pig and she never looked back. Now, Pointer runs a pig rescue, working tirelessly to give the pigs she rescues a better life and find them forever families. “Pigs are something special and once you have a pig you...
Assembly plans to override mayor’s veto of ordinance they wrote giving them permission to remove mayor without approval of voters
The Anchorage Assembly on Monday plans to override a veto by Mayor Dave Bronson of Ordinance 2022-60, a new authority that the Assembly has granted itself to remove the mayor for nearly any reason, so long as the Assembly determines it to be a breach of the public trust. This...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Airlines workers to vote on a new contract that could put them among the highest paid airline workers in the industry
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently negotiated a tentative agreement for Alaska Airlines customer service agents, cargo workers and other employees. Leadership say it would make them the highest paid airline employees in their category in the industry. Johnsen is general vice president of Air Transport for...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy signs Tribal, crime fighting bills in Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY/AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy held two bill signing events Thursday in Anchorage. The governor signed the Tribal Recognition bill (HB 123), sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, and the State-Tribal Education Compact bill (SB 34), sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Afterward, at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman charged in 2 separate Sand Lake homicides indicted
alaskasnewssource.com
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A driver traveling along the Glenn Highway exited the roadway and fell Matanuska River below, closing the Glenn Highway Friday evening. The Alaska State Troopers released an online dispatch just before 10 p.m. Friday night that classified the accident as fatal. Troopers reported that both northbound and southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway have been reopened.
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman airlifted to Anchorage after boat explosion in Whittier
