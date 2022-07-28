Anchorage’s huge development deal for Girdwood draws local ire over lack of affordable housing

Like most cities throughout the nation, Anchorage faces sophisticated challenges regarding homelessness, the drug epidemic and property crime. Though individuals colloquially refer to those issues as “homelessness,” we truly face a number of challenges which are associated to 1 one other however require focused responses when it comes to public insurance policies and budgets. We will and should clear up these issues if we work collectively — throughout celebration traces, and by partnering as state and native governments.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO