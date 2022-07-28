South Setauket- Pristine 3 Bedroom Amherst Model In The Gated Three Village Green Community!

tbrnewsmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
ArchDaily
House on House / Architensions
Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
Babylon doubles price of parking in the village
Village officials said it's the first increase since 1999.
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Prep on Shore Road Was Gutted
Bay Ridge Prep shared that renovations are underway at their new high school at 7509 Shore Road. They purchased the property last October for $8.25 million. (See here) The schools expects the first renovation to be done during the 2024 – 2025 school year. The old building has been...
News 12
Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage to close after over 50 years of business
Swan Prime Meats in Bethpage says today is the final day that they will be in business. After today, the business will no longer offer fresh meat, bread or prepared foods. They said on Facebook, "The decision to close down this business was not easy, but we have accomplished our goal of serving the community and providing excellent service to all of our customers for over 50 years."
therealdeal.com
Westhampton Beach inn to reopen as luxury hotel
The way things are going, dated hotels on the East End are going to be, well, a thing of the past. In the latest example of developers giving an aging property a makeover, Long Island-based Five Pointe Real Estate will restore and reopen the Grassmere Inn, a Victorian built in 1885. It’s an $11.6 million project, Newsday reported.
46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's wraps up in Glen Cove
Families gathered for some fun, food and rides at the 46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's in Glen Cove, which wrapped up on Sunday.
Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man
A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
longisland.com
Southold Social Serving Up Farm-to-Table Dishes in Old Caci North Fork Spot
Southold Social, a new restaurant opened recently, replacing the old Caci North Fork in the same location. The kitchen is led by award-winning chef and cookbook author François Payard, who also helped open T-Bar in Southampton and assisted chef John Fraser to help him open Southold General. The bistro...
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22
• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
Bethpage man resumes run around Long Island for 2 good causes
Wai Law continued his run around Long Island Thursday.
bkreader.com
A housing lottery opens for 160 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Applications are open for 160 newly constructed apartments at 1101 President St. in Crown Heights through the affordable housing lottery for applicants who meet income eligibility requirements. The rent-stabilized apartments are studios, one, two, and three bedrooms set aside for people who earn from $18,515 to $99,300, depending on household...
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for Hundreds of Units in Residential Tower on LIC Waterfront
A housing lottery has opened for 463 units in a new high-rise development on the Long Island City waterfront. The city is accepting applications for units in the mixed-use, two-tower development known as Gotham Point. The waterfront towers have commanding views of Manhattan. The development is currently under construction and...
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
tbrnewsmedia.com
The Northport Hotel is coming along despite delays
Recent visitors to the Village of Northport have witnessed 225 Main St. develop into the boutique hotel that the owners have anticipated for years. Kevin O’Neill, co-owner of The Northport Hotel, along with Richard Dolce, said things are finally coming along after a few delays, including several supply chain issues. He said while he’s not 100% certain when the hotel will officially open, he is hoping for around October this year.
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
