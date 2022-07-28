Apple’s leather MagSafe wallet is hard to lose track of [Review]

www.cultofmac.com
The best keyboard Apple ever made, but smaller? [Review]
In its entire 46-year history, Apple has made only one truly great keyboard: the Apple Extended Keyboard II. Dating from 1987, the Apple Extended Keyboard II has been dubbed “the greatest computer keyboard of all time.“. For me, the Extended Keyboard is the ultimate Goldilocks keyboard: it offers the...
Beats Pill+ portable speaker won’t stay dead
Apple killed the Beats Pill+ portable speaker in January, and yet it lives on. In March it saw a special-edition release through a partnernship with Stüssy. And now it rises from the dead once again. This time, a collaboration with Devin Book and Book Projects will result in a...
This USB-C Apple Watch charger is ultraportable
Why spoil your Apple Watch experience with tangly cords? If you want to charge your Apple Watch on the go, don’t cart around a cable. Get this USB-C Portable Apple Watch Charger instead — especially because it only costs $16.99 right now (regularly $29). A compact, cordless Apple...
$50 Apple TV gift card promotion expands to international countries
Apple is once again bundling a $50 gift card with the purchase of the Apple TV. The company first ran this promotion on its U.S. online store from July 1 through July 14. This time, Apple is running the promotion in the U.S., UK, some European countries and Australia. And in typical Apple fashion, the company took down its website for a few hours before making this promotion live.
Massive discount makes the Apple TV 4K a lot more affordable
Apple TV 4K is down to its lowest price yet, making it a lot more affordable and the perfect time to snag one up. Apple’s streaming box retails for $179, but you can get it for $119.99 after a massive 33% discount. This deal is better than the previous...
Apple video explains how to use Time Machine to back up your Mac
Your Mac can automatically make copies of your files with Time Machine, software built into macOS. A new video walks anyone unfamiliar with the feature through the setup process. Using Time Machine is highly recommended. Macs don’t fail often, but when they do it can be a disaster for the...
New Apple ‘Switching to iPhone’ video makes it easy for Android users
Apple aimed a new video Monday at Android users who might want to switch to iPhone. The video answers the most common questions switchers ask, from transferring contacts to trading in handsets and much more — all in about 4 minutes. The video comes as Apple prepares the iPhone...
Turn your MacBook into a full workstation with this 13-in-1 dock
Apple took some flak a few years ago for eliminating many of the MacBook Pro’s ports, shedding the I/O selection for a sleeker design. Cupertino reversed course in 2021, returning some ports to MacBook Pros, but many Apple users still need to keep a collection of adapters to get the functionality they need.
Skip the Apple Watch price tag and grab this affordable alternative instead
Apple Watches are fantastic, but they’re also pretty expensive starting at $399 for a Series 7. Luckily, there are Apple Watch alternatives that get the job done and look great at the same time. The C-Max Chrono-Max Smartwatch is an affordable Apple Watch alternative that comes in black, teal, rose and pink, and for a limited time, all colorways are on sale for $34.99 (regularly $219).
Major Oceanhorn 2 update adds new sidequests, other enhancements
The latest update to the RPG Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm adds two new sidequests. Plus, the latest version makes the on-screen character faster and more agile, and improves the audio. The new update for the multi-platform game takes it to version 4.0. It’s code named Secrets of...
Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird soars to top of charts
Black Bird is the latest hit for Apple TV+. The prison drama has been one of the top 10 most watched streaming shows for three weeks straight now, according to a company that tracks viewership. The series is not only popular, it’s getting rave reviews from critics. Black Bird...
Transform your workspace with stunning 3D wall panels [Setups]
Many computer setups complete their dazzling looks with great lighting, like RGB light strips or light bars hidden behind monitors or under desks. And while lighting goes a long way towards setting moods and helping you see things, it’s not the whole story. Another element that can make the...
