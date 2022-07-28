Apple expands Mac processor development in Israel

www.cultofmac.com
Cult of Mac
Apple video explains how to use Time Machine to back up your Mac
Your Mac can automatically make copies of your files with Time Machine, software built into macOS. A new video walks anyone unfamiliar with the feature through the setup process. Using Time Machine is highly recommended. Macs don’t fail often, but when they do it can be a disaster for the...
Phone Arena
Google Maps unveils three new features, two are rolling out now
Google released a blog post today explaining how three updates are coming to Google Maps just in time for the warmer months. As the gang in Mountain View wrote, "If the warmer months have you feeling extra inspired — and excited — to get outside and explore with friends, Google Maps can help you transform the way you coordinate plans and stay connected this summer and beyond. Whether you’re checking out top landmarks in a new city, planning to hop on your bike, or hanging out with friends around town, these updates have you covered."
Digital Trends
Silicon, watch out — researchers found the future of semiconductors
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Houston, and other facilities have just published an interesting paper that speculates on the future of silicon — or rather, a possible lack thereof. According to the report, using cubic boron arsenide (c-BAs) instead of silicon in semiconductor...
Cult of Mac
Beats Pill+ portable speaker won’t stay dead
Apple killed the Beats Pill+ portable speaker in January, and yet it lives on. In March it saw a special-edition release through a partnernship with Stüssy. And now it rises from the dead once again. This time, a collaboration with Devin Book and Book Projects will result in a...
Cult of Mac
The best keyboard Apple ever made, but smaller? [Review]
In its entire 46-year history, Apple has made only one truly great keyboard: the Apple Extended Keyboard II. Dating from 1987, the Apple Extended Keyboard II has been dubbed “the greatest computer keyboard of all time.“. For me, the Extended Keyboard is the ultimate Goldilocks keyboard: it offers the...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Archer Successfully Completes Second Phase of Maker Flight Testing, Moves on to Third Phase Towards Full Transition
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has successfully completed all of its “critical azimuth” flight tests, marking the completion of the second of three key phases of flight testing. The purpose of these tests are to validate the crosswind capabilities of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft configuration and flight control systems. The company has now successfully flown Maker at increasing speeds of up to 15 knots, in various directions and attitudes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005621/en/ Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft in flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
Defense One
Northrop Grumman CEO: We Can Build a Next-Generation Fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
International Business Times
India Says It Will Protect Its Interests As Chinese Boat Heads To Sri Lanka
India, which is trying to expand its influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka after China made deep inroads there, said on Thursday it was aware of reports about the planned visit of a Chinese vessel to a Sri Lankan port built with money from Beijing. Shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon showed...
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
Slate
China’s New Organization Could Threaten the Global Internet
Since 2014, China’s internet censor, the Cyberspace Administration, has held a World Internet Conference where technology companies and government representatives from around the world convened to discuss the internet, and where Beijing promoted its vision for state internet control. What was once an event in China is now a...
Cult of Mac
$50 Apple TV gift card promotion expands to international countries
Apple is once again bundling a $50 gift card with the purchase of the Apple TV. The company first ran this promotion on its U.S. online store from July 1 through July 14. This time, Apple is running the promotion in the U.S., UK, some European countries and Australia. And in typical Apple fashion, the company took down its website for a few hours before making this promotion live.
Cult of Mac
This USB-C Apple Watch charger is ultraportable
Why spoil your Apple Watch experience with tangly cords? If you want to charge your Apple Watch on the go, don’t cart around a cable. Get this USB-C Portable Apple Watch Charger instead — especially because it only costs $16.99 right now (regularly $29). A compact, cordless Apple...
Tesla Rival May Run Short of Cash
At Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) - Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. Report, history has repeated itself. The startup, once considered the new Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, raised hopes when it said it was about to produce its first vehicle for sale. The Los Angeles company gave a date for the start of production and the delivery of the first units.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Leaders Know They Have No Claim to Taiwan
Biden’s top aides may encourage Nancy Pelosi to back down, but this would be a mistake. As Speaker Nancy Pelosi considers a trip to Taiwan, Chinese leaders bluster. “If you play with fire, you get burned,” President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden during a July 28 phone call. Beyond Xi’s bluster and threats of war looms a fact he seeks to bury. Mainland China has no claim to Taiwan, and even Chinese leaders realize that.
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 10 PC need?
Random access memory -- often referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. Most computers nowadays come standard with at least 8GB of RAM, but for gamers, professionals, and power users, don't be surprised to see kits with three to four times as much.
Phone Arena
TSMC's cutting-edge fab is hit by 90% voltage drop; Apple, Qualcomm, Mediatek end up unscathed
TSMC, the world's top independent semiconductor foundry, has run into an issue that affected its factory known as 18A which churns out chips based on the company's most cutting-edge technology. The fab, located in Taiwan's Nan-ke city, suffered a drop in voltage of as much as 90%. There was speculation that the outage might force TSMC to temporarily stop production of wafers using its most advanced process nodes at 4nm and 5nm.
insideevs.com
Siemen's New Home-Charging Solution Means No Electric Panel Upgrades
Siemens has teamed up with a company called ConnectDER to offer a money-saving home EV charging solution that won't require people to get their home's electrical service or box upgraded. If this all works out as planned, it could be a game-changer for the EV industry. If you've had a...
biztoc.com
The Federal Tax Credit Will Return for Almost All EVs Sold in the U.S
The $7,500 federal tax credit for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars was introduced 11 years ago. Tesla, GM, and Toyota are currently in a bad place since competitors like BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Subaru, Fiat, Ford, Volvo, or Hyundai can still tap those funds. The federal tax credit for EVs...
