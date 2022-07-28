New Backbone One PlayStation Edition kicks iPhone gaming up a notch

Apple is once again bundling a $50 gift card with the purchase of the Apple TV. The company first ran this promotion on its U.S. online store from July 1 through July 14. This time, Apple is running the promotion in the U.S., UK, some European countries and Australia. And in typical Apple fashion, the company took down its website for a few hours before making this promotion live.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO