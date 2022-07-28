Hilaria Baldwin shares perplexing Instagram post about how husband Alec Baldwin’s enemies ‘seek to destroy’ him

The iconic movie, Legally Blonde was released in 2001. It starred actors such as Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and, of course, Reese Witherspoon as the lovable Elle Woods herself. This film was all about girl power and not judging a book by its cover and was just an all-around great movie both for laughs, but also to inspire the next generation of women to do what they dream of even if they don’t have the support system or belief that they can. The movie even spawned a musical of the same name that opened on Broadway in 2008 and has warranted a cult following by theatre kids all around. It’s touched many people and when the sequel came out in 2003, the message remained the same.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO