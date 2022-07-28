Mackinac Bridge escort staging area temporarily moving to Mackinaw City Welcome Center

wwmt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Woman arraigned in Michigan for killing her baby in 1997
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman has been arraigned on a murder charge, accused of leaving her baby to die in a campground toilet in 1997, according to the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office. Nancy Gerwatowski, 58, was arraigned on July 31 for one count of homicide - open murder.
TODAY.com
Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘We are not here to be abused’
Every year, "fudgies" (as Michigan locals refer to tourists) descend on the town of Charlevoix, Michigan for the Venetian Festival. This year, their bad behavior apparently fudged up an entire night of service at one restaurant. “I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and...
5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation
Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0