ABC, CNN Lead the 2022 News and Documentary Emmy Award Nominations

New Head Of CNN Looking To Snatch Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski From MSNBC To Save Network
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may be making a huge move. According to Radar, the new head of CNN, Chris Licht, has been taking steps to snatch the news power couple from MSNBC in order to save the network, whose ratings have been tanking as of late. Article continues below...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid has smallest quarterly audience since ‘The ReidOut’ launched
MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" with host Joy Reid finished the second quarter of 2022 with its smallest audience since the program launched two years ago this month. The quarter wrapped up before the long holiday weekend, revealing Reid’s program has shed viewers at an alarming rate since she took the place of Chris Matthews, who was forced to retire in March 2020.
‘Programming Shake-Up’: New CNN Boss Chris Licht Looks To ‘Late Show’ Host Stephen Colbert For ‘Help’ In Rescuing Network
Chris Licht doesn’t only have his eyes set on MSNBC stars Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — the new CNN boss also wants another prized get: Stephen Colbert. The longtime former executive producer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning has quietly sounded out the new king of late night about adding the cable giant to his growing list of commitments, two sources confirmed to Radar.
New CNN Boss In Secret Talks To Poach MSNBC Stars Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski To Fix Network’s Struggling Morning Timeslot
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are in secret talks to save CNN, Radar has learned. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that CNN’s new boss Chris Licht, the man who made Joe and Mika morning TV stars on MSNBC, wants to bring the couple over to his new network. Article continues below...
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
Unemployed Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Withdraws Application To Be Hamptons Firefighter
Jobless Chris Cuomo is no longer hoping to be a Hamptons firefighter after getting fired from CNN for attempting to extinguish his brother Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. Radar has learned the unemployed 51-year-old withdrew his application after meeting with fire chiefs earlier this year. Article continues below advertisement. His...
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
Is Chuck Todd Ready To MEET HIS DEMISE? ‘Meet The Press’ Anchor Under Siege At NBC After Ratings Slumps To Worst Since He Took Over In 2014
The main political voice at the Peacock has spread his feathers and scared away viewers!Chuck Todd, the Meet The Press host who took over from David Gregory in 2014, has slumped to his worth ratings period since he took over the coveted Sunday morning chair, Radar has exclusively learned.In top-secret ratings data that has caught the attention of network brass, RadarOnline.com has learned Meet The Press — the longest running show in television history — recorded its lowest rated quarter over the April-May-June period.Todd peaked at more than 4 million viewers in the first quarter of 2017 (January-February-March) in the...
Popculture
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
MSNBC Star Joe Scarborough Could Earn $20 Million Per Year If He Jumps Ship To Save Struggling CNN: Sources
Joe Scarborough could become one of the "highest paid" hosts on CNN — if he can get out of his MSNBC contract and join Chris Licht at the struggling network. Radar told you first — Licht is in secret talks with Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and now we're told that if the married couple makes the network switch, Scarborough could earn $20 million per year.
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled For Rest Of Week After Host Gets Covid
Late-night continues to be hit by Covid. Seth Meyers has tested positive for the virus and has canceled his NBC Late Night show for the rest of the week. “After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” he tweeted. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”
TODAY Celebrates Pete Williams’ Retirement After Nearly 30 Years at NBC
The legendary career of a reporter who became the "gold standard" for news across his nearly 30 years at NBC was celebrated on Friday as he heads off to retirement. Friends and colleagues of NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams shared their sentiments on TODAY about the Washington-based reporter known for breaking big stories and delivering the news accurately and concisely from the biggest events of the last three decades.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show
Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists. She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Devastated Over Legendary News Anchor’s Heartbreaking Exit
After nearly 30 years with NBC, a legendary anchor is retiring and TODAY fans have spoken out about the news. On Friday’s show, long-time correspondent Peter Williams delivered an emotional goodbye. Williams is considered a tv broadcasting legend by long-time viewers. On TODAY, colleagues paid tribute to their friend...
Weather Channel Apologizes For N-Word Appearing On TV Broadcast In Iowa
The Weather Channel denies knowing how a racial slur appeared on TV screens Thursday (July 21) during a weather report broadcast in Des Moines, Iowa, and issued an apology to viewers. Journalist Matthew Keys ignited a social media storm Friday (July 22) when he posted a tweet calling attention to...
