ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Free community clean-up day planned for Jackson residents

By Kyle Peppers
WBBJ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbbjtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
STANTON, TN
WBBJ

United Way celebrating 80 years with Unitas

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosting Unitas in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. This community-wide event will feature as its distinguished guest, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman. United...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Collections for Bicentennial Time Capsule continues

JACKSON, Tenn. –There is still time to have your family be a part of the new Bicentennial Time Capsule. According to information from the City of Jackson and the Jackson Madison Co. Bicentennial Committee, it is not too late to submit your letters or other submissions for the new time capsule project.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Health department hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is helping everyone get back to school healthily. The department says it is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 by appointment only. “This is a great opportunity for parents to make sure their children are caught up...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN
Government
WBBJ

First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24. A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Annual event returns to stop violence in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –Blacks Out Black Out is hosting their third annual event. The event is to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, drug overdoses, suicide and more. This is the third year for the event. Three years ago it was started due to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is giving back to the community. 3061 Graphix Co. will be hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers. The set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be...
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Up#Fairground Park#Illegal Dumping
WBBJ

Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of July, and was 7/31, also known as 731 Day here in Jackson. “Today is 731 Day, literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Students return to class for the new school year in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County students started returning to class on Monday to begin the new school year. “Super excited. It’s one of the most exciting times of the school year to get started off and to see the smiling faces of our students and teachers,” said Michael Davis, the Director of Schools for Hardin County.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!. This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance. The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Annual music festival gets a new venue

JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WBBJ

Event offers kids more than school supplies

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

19 indicted in Hardin County drug investigation

Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Giving hope with a new hairdo

ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
ALAMO, TN
WBBJ

731 Day event returns to JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event. The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day. The school welcomed potential students to...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

HCMC announces new officers and scholarship recipents

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. –Local medical center’s volunteer program welcomes new officers and announces scholarship recipients. According to information received from Henry County Medical Center, their Volunteer Auxiliary has recently announced new officers and awarded 2022-2023 scholarships. The following were announced as new officers for Henry County Medical Center’s...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Monte Cooper named as new Chief Operating Officer for JEA

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a named a new Chief Operating Officer. JEA announced on Monday that Monte Cooper has been appointed to the position following an open application process and several weeks of interviews with other candidates. JEA says that says this choice goes along...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy