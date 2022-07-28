Free community clean-up day planned for Jackson residents

www.wbbjtv.com
WBBJ
Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
WBBJ
United Way celebrating 80 years with Unitas
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee hosting Unitas in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. This community-wide event will feature as its distinguished guest, former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman. United...
WBBJ
Collections for Bicentennial Time Capsule continues
JACKSON, Tenn. –There is still time to have your family be a part of the new Bicentennial Time Capsule. According to information from the City of Jackson and the Jackson Madison Co. Bicentennial Committee, it is not too late to submit your letters or other submissions for the new time capsule project.
WBBJ
Health department hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is helping everyone get back to school healthily. The department says it is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 by appointment only. “This is a great opportunity for parents to make sure their children are caught up...
WBBJ
Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale
The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale happens soon. Don’t miss out on all the fun!. To find out more details on all the remaining bicentennial events, visit jacksonmadison200.com.
WBBJ
First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24. A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music...
WBBJ
Annual event returns to stop violence in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Blacks Out Black Out is hosting their third annual event. The event is to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, drug overdoses, suicide and more. This is the third year for the event. Three years ago it was started due to...
WBBJ
Local business holding uniform giveaway for JMCSS students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is giving back to the community. 3061 Graphix Co. will be hosting a community giveback event, and they will be giving one free school uniform to the first 100 customers. The set will come with a shirt and a bottom, which can be...
WBBJ
Hub City businesses offers special sales for 7/31
JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was the last day of July, and was 7/31, also known as 731 Day here in Jackson. “Today is 731 Day, literally. All week, Jackson businesses have been celebrating and wanted to give back to the community by giving discounts,” said Genevieve Dupree, owner, Floral Cakes Bakery.
WBBJ
Students return to class for the new school year in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County students started returning to class on Monday to begin the new school year. “Super excited. It’s one of the most exciting times of the school year to get started off and to see the smiling faces of our students and teachers,” said Michael Davis, the Director of Schools for Hardin County.
WBBJ
Registration open for 20th Kent Jones bike tour
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour + 5K has reached its 20th anniversary!. This annual event has been serving as a fundraiser for the Jackson State Community College Foundation, which helps with student financial assistance. The 20th Anniversary Ride is being held on Oct. 1...
WBBJ
Annual music festival gets a new venue
JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 07/29/22 – 08/01/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/01/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Event offers kids more than school supplies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson Recreation and Parks held their first ever Back to School Bash. The bash was held at North Park and started at 10:00 a.m. Organizers say families were lined up before the event even started, and most supplies were gone around 10:30. Backpacks were given away that...
WBBJ
19 indicted in Hardin County drug investigation
Nelson R. Talley (DOB 08/22/1962), Savannah: One count Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. Dallas Jerald Woods (DOB 06/17/1978), Savannah: Four counts Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI (Marijuana). Bond $10,000. Beau Robert Meter (DOB 10/18/1979), Counce: One count Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent. Julia...
WBBJ
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
WBBJ
731 Day event returns to JSCC
JACKSON, Tenn. –Jackson State Community College held their second annual 731 Day event. The event was created last year when 731 Day was on Saturday, but this year it falls on a Sunday, making today’s event Seven Three – O -Day. The school welcomed potential students to...
WBBJ
HCMC announces new officers and scholarship recipents
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. –Local medical center’s volunteer program welcomes new officers and announces scholarship recipients. According to information received from Henry County Medical Center, their Volunteer Auxiliary has recently announced new officers and awarded 2022-2023 scholarships. The following were announced as new officers for Henry County Medical Center’s...
WBBJ
Monte Cooper named as new Chief Operating Officer for JEA
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a named a new Chief Operating Officer. JEA announced on Monday that Monte Cooper has been appointed to the position following an open application process and several weeks of interviews with other candidates. JEA says that says this choice goes along...
