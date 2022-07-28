‘Peaky Blinders’ creator shares new details on follow-up movie

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)
Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang! The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the […] The post New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
RELATED PEOPLE
5 hot new movies on HBO Max that won’t hit Netflix anytime soon
When most people think of HBO Max, critically acclaimed hit TV series like Game of Thrones, Barry, and The Flight Attendant are probably the first things that come to mind. Baked right into the network’s name (Home Box Office), though, is a reminder that the service has a strong library of feature films to check out, as well. Those titles also arguably stand in contrast to the comparatively weaker lineup of films over on Netflix, which has had more success with TV series than on the original film front. And which of course is no longer the powerhouse distributor of third-party content that it once was (although there’s still plenty there to watch).
Collider
The Problem With 'The Godfather Part III' Isn't Casting, It's Clarity
The Godfather Part III is a terrible sequel. It has to be. Doesn’t everybody say so? The Sopranos, the Muppets, every other loudmouth film reviewer with a YouTube channel – turn anywhere in pop culture, you can find the third Godfather as the butt of jokes. Whether it’s Al Pacino’s hair, Sofia Coppola’s acting, or Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo’s script, not one element in the film went right. That is, until the re-edited version titled The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone came out in 2020 and finally set things to right, making a proper ending for the trilogy.
7 New Netflix Shows in August 2022 — and the Best Reasons to Watch
Click here to read the full article. 1. “The Sandman” Season 1 (available August 5) Developed by: Neil Gaiman & David S. Goyer & Allan Heinberg Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park Format: Series Length: Season 1: 10 hourlong episodes Best Reason to Watch: Prior to today, Neil Gaiman, the outspoken author behind previous book-to-screen adaptations of “Coraline,” “Stardust,” “American Gods,” and “Good Omens,” has said that his main responsibility to his award-winning 1989 comic book series was “to try and stop bad [adaptations] from happening.” Insofar...
‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Team on Changes From Book to the Big Screen and Final Twist
[This story contains spoilers from Where the Crawdads Sing, both the book and movie.] With Sony’s film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, writer Lucy Alibar and director Olivia Newman faced the challenge of turning Delia Owens’ nearly 400-page best-selling novel into a two-hour movie that would connect with audiences.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller SeriesAshton Kutcher, John Mayer on Collaborating With B.J. Novak for 'Vengeance'Events of the Week: 'Nope,' San Diego Comic-Con and More While reviews have been poor (Where the Crawdads Sing currently has 34 percent freshness rating on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’
Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
The Great series two review – Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult return in TV’s most riotously entertaining show
Every line of the script brims with wicked hedonism, as this gripping period drama gets into its groove – and war rages between Fanning’s Catherine and Hoult’s Peter
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Why Neil Gaiman told Kirby Howell-Baptiste Death will be her greatest role
The Sandman, the long-awaited series adapting Neil Gaiman’s classic comic book series of the same name, is set to debut and the author is convinced that it will be one star’s greatest role. Or perhaps he should say the gravest role? The author explained that when it comes to playing Death, with great parts come great responsibilities.
purewow.com
Netflix’s New Ryan Gosling Flick Is the Most-Viewed Movie—and Now It’s Getting a Sequel
It’s only been a few days since the star-studded action flick, The Gray Man, premiered on Netflix. The highly anticipated spy thriller—which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page—has already taken the number one spot on the streaming service’s top ten list. This week,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot be an origins story?
Among the bulging Phases Five and Six announcements dropped during Marvel’s big presentation at July’s Comic-Con was the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While the House of Ideas seems to be taking its time with the X-Men, it’s clear that it’s already time to reboot the First Family on the big-screen after Fox failed to properly capitalize on the team’s iconic status in the superhero sphere.
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ director reveals scrapped ‘Predator’ Easter Egg we wish had stayed in
John McTiernan’s action classic Predator, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s performance in it, have become so iconic that every subsequent entry in the franchise has felt obligated to reference it in one way or another. However, Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey is set hundreds of years in the past, so it’s not something the filmmaker has been beholden to.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton reveals what drew him to making a comeback as Batman
Ben Affleck might have been stealing the Batman-related headlines after being confirmed for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but the only reason why he even shot a cameo is because of The Flash. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut was initially supposed to arrive before Jason Momoa’s sequel, and Michael Keaton...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Deacon Phillippe? What to know about the ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 guest star
Hollywood royalty is coming to Netflix. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is making his acting debut with the highly anticipated third season of Never Have I Ever. The 18-year-old will guest star as a character named Parker, a debate student who will rival Devi Vishwakumar’s debate team.
Watch the first scenes from Netflix’s "The Sandman," cry, rinse and repeat
Tom Sturridge as Dream in "The Sandman" (Netflix) This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Next week, Netflix will debut "The Sandman," its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved graphic novel. The show follows Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) as he goes about his cosmic duties as the Lord of Dreams, with occasional guest appearances from siblings Death, Desire, Despair, and others. It's a heady, ambitious show with a lot on its mind. It could also be very difficult to translate to the small screen. Has Netflix succeeded?
Comments / 2