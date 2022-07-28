ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Steven Van Zandt Heckles Dr. Oz Over Pennsylvania Senate Race: ‘Everybody Knows You Live in New Jersey’ (Video)

By Brandon Katz
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Nessa
4d ago

I used to really admire this guy I watched his show every day that I could! Until Covid hit and I saw him on tv one day and they were talking about the closing of schools and he was against that. So what came out of his mouth was something to the aspect of sacrifices have to happen, so if your kid goes to school and dies they a sacrifice! My mouth flew open I was in total shock In disbelief that Dr. Oz could even speak something like that over someone’s child! He tried to walk it back of course but it’s a little too late for me some things just can’t be walked back! Again this is just someone trying to get in to office to promote his own agenda! He doesn’t care anything about the common American person! So please before you go to cast your vote be careful who you vote for!

103
Brenda Donaghy- Saxton
4d ago

He shouldn't beallowed to run here. He knows nothing about PA. You should have to live here for at least two years.Go back to Jersey where you live!

60
crazy mate
4d ago

He got caught voting in N.J.,& PA.,& still a Turkish,& U.S. citizen, He got caught on Fox TV, lying,& giving false medical advice, information. Oz should have medical license revoked,& not be eligible to hold any govt office.

58
Snooki Shades Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Dr. Oz: 'Heard You Moved from N.J. to Pa. to Look for a New Job'

The geographical spat in Pennsylvania's Senate race just ratcheted up a notch, thanks in no small part to Snooki. The Jersey Shore alum, 34, also known as Nicole Polizzi, appeared in a video posted on John Fetterman's Twitter page Thursday, marking the second time in a week that the Democratic candidate has trolled his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
