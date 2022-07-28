Steven Van Zandt Heckles Dr. Oz Over Pennsylvania Senate Race: ‘Everybody Knows You Live in New Jersey’ (Video)

I used to really admire this guy I watched his show every day that I could! Until Covid hit and I saw him on tv one day and they were talking about the closing of schools and he was against that. So what came out of his mouth was something to the aspect of sacrifices have to happen, so if your kid goes to school and dies they a sacrifice! My mouth flew open I was in total shock In disbelief that Dr. Oz could even speak something like that over someone’s child! He tried to walk it back of course but it’s a little too late for me some things just can’t be walked back! Again this is just someone trying to get in to office to promote his own agenda! He doesn’t care anything about the common American person! So please before you go to cast your vote be careful who you vote for!
He shouldn't beallowed to run here. He knows nothing about PA. You should have to live here for at least two years.Go back to Jersey where you live!
He got caught voting in N.J.,& PA.,& still a Turkish,& U.S. citizen, He got caught on Fox TV, lying,& giving false medical advice, information. Oz should have medical license revoked,& not be eligible to hold any govt office.
Comments / 292