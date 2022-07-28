Miss Tri-Cities 2023

www.nbcrightnow.com
Related
nbcrightnow.com
West Nile Virus In Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Mosquitos collected in Kennewick by the Benton County Mosquito Control Board have tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first positive detection of West Nile in Washington State this year. No human cases of the virus have been reported, but everyone is urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
nbcrightnow.com
Drones To Track Bull Trout In Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife(WDFW) will begin using drones to assess the effects of low water levels on bull trout movement and migration in Kittitas and Yakima Counties, beginning August 1st and continuing through the fall. Bull trout are threatened under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
race-day-live.com
The Columbia Cup goes to Shane at Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a clean sweep for Jimmy Shane and Miss HomeStreet as he won everything there was to win this weekend and took the 2022 HAPO Columbia Cup in H1 Unlimited Racing Series action. Shane, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was not only the fastest qualifier but won every preliminary heat that he entered and finished the event with a wire-to-wire victory in the final.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon Crews To Help Fight California Fire
SALEM, Ore.- The Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshall (OSFM) mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California over the weekend to assist in fighting the McKinney fire, near Klamath, California. "Our office has a long-standing mutual aid relationship with California and we are more than willing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update | Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state’s health care system ranked No. 28 in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state was ranked the No. 28 best state in the nation in terms of health care, according to a new study by WalletHub. The personal finance website looked at 42 specific measures across three broad categories – cost, accessibility, and outcome – to determine the best and worst health care in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-Cities hospitals treating more patients for COVID. What experts say about masks
UW Medicine doctor says this may be one of the largest surges of the whole pandemic.
‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight
The fast-moving McKinney fire in northern California burned down at least a dozen residences in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials. Wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. “It’s continuing to grow with erratic winds and thunderstorms in the area...
nbcrightnow.com
Voters Ready For Primary Tomorrow
WASHINGTON STATE.- The Washington State primary is tomorrow, August 2nd, with several United States Senate and House races to be decided. Ballots must be postmarked or dropped in an official ballot drop box by 8 pm Tuesday. Below are sample ballots for the counties in our region. BENTON COUNTY. FRANKLIN...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon's Emergency Rental Assistance Program to close August 12
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) has already been closed to new applicants, but for those that have already applied and would like to reapply they have until August 12. The state will receive nearly $7 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for rental assistance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park
Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
Tri-City Herald death notices July 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
race-day-live.com
A look at today’s H1 Unlimited racing results in the Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a day where two hydroplanes were knocked out of the race with damage, J. Michael Kelly aboard Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities and Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet came away as heat winners in the first day of competition in the HAPO Columbia Cup. The fastest race boats in the world will continue racing tomorrow on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities, the third stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series.
klcc.org
Several wildfires are burning across Oregon
Numerous thunderstorms brought lightning strikes as they passed over the Cascades this weekend, and now crews are battling several wildfires. As of Monday morning, the Umpqua National Forest said there are three confirmed fire burning in their boundaries. The Windigo Fire has burned 1,300 acres near Windigo Pass, about six miles south of Crescent Lake. Closures to a section of the Pacific Crest Trail and Forest Service road 60 are in effect.
nbcrightnow.com
How Many Race Weekend DUI's?
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The final traffic numbers for Water Follies weekend are in. According to the Washington State Patrol there were:. 22 collisions (6 of which were DUI's) Overall it was a safe weekend, in the air, on the river, and on area roads.
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
Spectacular flip and scary collision narrow the hydroplane race field in Tri-Cities
“First time in my career I’ve ever done that.”
nbcrightnow.com
Hydro Legend Flips For Water Follies
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Veteran unlimited hydroplane driver Dave Villwock, 68, had a spectacular blow-over accident in the first lap of heat 2 of the Columbia Cup on Saturday. Villwock is the all-time winningest driver in Unlimited Hydroplane racing history, with 67 wins. He has won 10 High Point Championships. Saturday was...
Comments / 0