Miss Tri-Cities 2023

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a day where two hydroplanes were knocked out of the race with damage, J. Michael Kelly aboard Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities and Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet came away as heat winners in the first day of competition in the HAPO Columbia Cup. The fastest race boats in the world will continue racing tomorrow on the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities, the third stop of the 2022 H1 Unlimited Racing Series.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO