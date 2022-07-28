Dog ownership and mental health—for better and worse

medicalxpress.com
Related
3 types of narcissism and how they affect behavior, according to mental-health experts
Narcissism, which is characterized by an extreme sense of self-importance and entitlement, exists on a spectrum. People with the most extreme form, narcissistic personality disorder, develop their behaviors to cope as children. Vulnerable and grandiose narcissists could be more difficult to spot, say experts.
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
scitechdaily.com
Some Types of Stress Could Improve Brain Functioning and Reduce Risk of Mental Illness
Low to moderate levels of stress may help build resilience while reducing the risk of mental illness. Stress is often thought of as entirely bad, and can at times feel like an anvil hanging over your head. However, that looming deadline stressing you out at work may actually be beneficial for your brain. This is according to new research from the Youth Development Institute at the University of Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Research into pet ownership during COVID
La Trobe University researchers have conducted an Australian-first survey about families with children and pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published in PLOS ONE, reveals that, for many Australian families, pets were a source of much-needed comfort and companionship during the COVID pandemic and lockdown. Lead researcher, Dr. Shannon...
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
What Antisocial Personality Disorder Looks Like in Late Life
Researchers examined how people with psychopathy don’t necessarily act out by committing antisocial behaviors. Older adults with undiagnosed ASPD lacked the "criminal energy” to engage in physically demanding actions that could lead to their arrest. Researchers found that it is possible for older adults with ASPD to continue...
Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
CNET
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urgent warning over dangerous trend that causes ‘serious damage’ to your health
HEALTH and beauty trends come and go and many of us are likely to have tried one at some point. But experts have now issued an urgent warning over a dangerous practice that could cause serious damage to your health. A new trend, posted by various users on TikTok has...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
MedicalXpress
Pain management techniques for young children
Like it or not, bumps and bruises are an unavoidable part of childhood. But while no parent wants their child to feel pain, teaching children about pain when they're young can help them better understand and respond to pain when they're older. In a new study from the University of...
KIDS・
qudach.com
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
Eating popular snacks drastically increases your risk of top killer
SNACKING on ultra-processed food can shorten your life by putting you at higher risk for top killer dementia, a new study has suggested. The study, published in the American Academy of Neurology, found that in slightly increasing your daily intake of ultra-processed foods can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia.
A Doctor Makes A Medication Mistake
This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have gone to many doctors throughout my life and most of the time they know what they are talking about. However, one of the worst doctors I've ever been to was someone I saw to discuss some medications for blood pressure because I had been testing it and found out it was rather high quite often.
thebiochronicle.com
Britains favourite small dog breeds
There’s no doubt that small dogs are adorable, and there are a lot of different small dog breeds out there that would be perfect for anyone looking for a furry friend. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the UK’s favourite small dog breeds, and explain why they’re so popular.
thefreshtoast.com
Is Your Gut Influencing Your Urge To Drink?
The study represents a significant advance in our understanding of the role of gut microbiota in motivated behavior, specifically the behavior of voluntary alcohol consumption. The impulse to drink is complicated and tied to a variety of things. While you may have cultivated your taste for alcohol due to your...
How Horses Can Help Travelers Heal
Horses often “read human emotion and mirror it back." “Equus coaching” is an interactive therapeutic experience now available at some properties that can help improve mindfulness and relieve stress. On a breezy, sunny morning at Carmel Valley Ranch—a 500-acre oasis tucked into the foothills of the Santa Lucia...
petpress.net
What to Do If a Dog Attacks Your Dog: A Guide for Protecting Both Pets
Dogs are considered man’s best friend for a reason. They are loyal, loving, and protective of their owners. However, sometimes dogs can get into fights with other dogs, which can lead to injuries for both animals. If you have a dog that is being attacked by another dog, it...
psychologytoday.com
Taking a Stand at the Doctor's Office
I’ll tell you what it is—it is a nightmare. Recently, I went for my annual check up with my doctor. I scheduled an appointment online, and prior to meeting with the intake practitioner, I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to get weighed. I didn’t want to know my weight, and I didn’t need it to be documented.
Comments / 0