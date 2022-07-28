Ad Check: Campaign commercial accuses Hartzler of getting rich through 'handouts'

www.kmbc.com
Related
Democrats urge Biden to accept more refugees after failing to reach resettlement cap of 125,000
The United States is on track to fall well short of President Joe Biden's goal of accepting as many as 125,000 refugees in a year.
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Biden hopes al-Qaida strike brings comfort to 9/11 families
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden expressed hope Monday that the killing of al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. Biden made the comments as he confirmed that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri. “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said in an address from the White House formally announcing the operation. “This terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Capitol rioter who accepted 'full responsibility' for his actions on Jan. 6 is now writing a book from jail
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state lawmaker, claimed that his name has been "slandered" since the siege.
Comments / 0