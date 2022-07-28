Man Allegedly Breaks Into Miami Pizza Shop, Leaves Empty-Handed

Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections

A South Florida man is facing charges in connection to a strange crime that happened at a Miami pizza restaurant , NBC 6 reports.

Surveillance cameras inside Rey's Pizza on Southwest 137th Avenue caught a man breaking into the business early Monday morning (July 25). The suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Leonard Leyva , of Miami, is shown smashing a window open with a pickaxe.

Once inside, Leyva appears to be looking through cabinets but doesn't mess with the cash register. The suspect is even shown wandering around the business. The company says he ended up not taking anything, per NBC 6 . Authorities also got a report about a stolen pick-up truck , which happened a few hours after the break-in, according to an arrest report.

Investigators say they found Leyva with the stolen vehicle in Fort Myers, which is nearly three hours away from Miami. He told cops he took the pickup to travel back home to Punta Gorda, officials say. No word on why he broke into Rey's Pizza.

The 40-year-old was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief, according to jail records. He's still being held as of Thursday (July 28).