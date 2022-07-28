ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State makes cut for 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn, commitment date set

By Matt Parker
Brock Glenn is down to five schools. (Cole Pinkston/Auburn Live)

COLUMBUS — Four-star Lausanne Collegiate School (Memphis, Tennesse) quarterback Brock Glenn released his final five schools Thursday — and Ohio State made the cut.

The No. 20 rated quarterback in the 2023 cycle according to the On3 Consensus Rankings also included Florida State, Auburn, TCU and LSU. Florida State has been the trendy pick to land Glenn for most of the last month.

Not only did Brock Glenn release his final five, but he also announced his commitment date for this Saturday.

Glenn has only visited Ohio State once, but the June 17 visit was an official and gave him a large behind-the-scenes view of the Buckeyes program and how he would fit in.

While the Buckeyes might have been late to the Glenn party, he spoke highly about them following his visit.

“It was awesome,” Glenn told On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons following the visit. “My family and I love it. They took us in, treated us greatly and really they just showed us their plan for me to come in, develop.”

Outside of the one Ohio State visit, Glenn has taken official visits to Auburn, Florida State and TCU. While he has LSU listed in his top five, Glenn has not yet taken a visit — official or unofficial — to Baton Rouge throughout his recruitment.

Glenn stated his case for including the Buckeyes in his top five to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

“I like Ohio State so much because of Coach Day and Coach Dennis’ ability to develop QBs,” Glenn said. “They have great success at QB every year, and they put guys in the league year after year. I think their offense really fits me perfect. They are great people as well, and I have a good relationship with them, which I think is very important. I 100% believe that they would make me not only a better football player, but a better person as well. I also love OSU because of their constant success. Every year they are competing for a national championship, which really sticks out to me. Having the opportunity to be coached by one of the best staff and programs in the country really excites me and sticks out to me.”

Ohio State remains without a quarterback pledge in its 2023 class and has experienced plenty of disappointment on the recruiting trail in July.

Glenn could potentially give the Buckeyes much-needed momentum and more on Saturday.

