Binghamton Man Found Guilty of DWI

The victim of a shooting in Broome County, New York is recovering from injuries that police say are non-life-threatening. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Endwell, including members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), were called to the scene of a shooting at a property located on the 200 block of Carl Street in Union at approximately 7:38m on Monday, July 25, 2022.

TOWN OF UNION, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO