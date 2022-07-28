Binghamton Man Found Guilty of DWI

www.wicz.com
100 Years Ago: August 1, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a special new feature will be shown at the Strand Theater this week. It is a film produced by the Binghamton Press that reports on local news and events. The new concrete state highway from...
NYSP Investigating Shooting on Carl Street in Union
The victim of a shooting in Broome County, New York is recovering from injuries that police say are non-life-threatening. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Endwell, including members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), were called to the scene of a shooting at a property located on the 200 block of Carl Street in Union at approximately 7:38m on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Investigation Continues Into Fatal Delaware County Crash
The Delaware County Sheriff’s office is still investigating a fatal crash that happened early last week but still have not released the names of those involved. Authorities say a female passenger of a car was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of County Highway 10 and State Highway 23 in Davenport Tuesday, July 27.
Elmira man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One family is expressing their relief after an Elmira man pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal home invasion on Elmira’s eastside almost two years ago, according to the District Attorney. Eugene Cade pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Murder on July 29, 2022, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. The […]
Elmira Police appoint new Deputy Chief, welcome new officer
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has appointed a new Deputy Chief and welcomed a new officer Monday morning. Kristen Thorne, 41, was promoted to Deputy Chief of the Elmira Police Department outside City Hall on August 1. According to the press release from EPD, Thorne was relieved of his position as Captain […]
Woman and Dog Dead After Crash in Sidney
A Bainbridge woman and a dog are dead after a crash in Sidney. According to New York State Police, police were dispatched at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, July 31st to Parker Hollow Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police say the vehicle was traveling north when it left the road, struck a...
Elmira man indicted on weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted on weapons charges stemming from an arrest back in June. According to the indictment, Jordan O. Mann, 18, of Elmira, was indicted on four counts of weapons charges. Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal […]
Four charged with stealing vehicle from Ithaca mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people, three of them teens, have been arrested after law enforcement said they stole a vehicle from the Shops at Ithaca Mall Wednesday afternoon. Massia White-Saunders (24), Bridget Shaver (18), and two 16-year-olds were arrested on July 27, 2022 after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of […]
Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
Wrong place, wrong time: Drug raid on home turns up unrelated stolen truck
Athens, Pa. — When Athens Police executed a raid on a residence near the 1200 block of Weaver Road in Bradford County on July 7, they also inadvertently discovered a stolen truck. Angela Marie Roof, 39, of Towanda, was briefly taken into custody after she was stopped from leaving a home she was visiting during a drug raid on the property. Roof was released from custody later in the night. ...
New York State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club
In one of the more bizarre headlines so far this week, police say a man suffered wounds to his chest after a former acquaintance shot him with a compound bow and arrow. But it appears there is a lot more to this story. Authorities say the victim was staying at...
Four arrested on stolen vehicle charges
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Shops at Ithaca Mall at approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 27 to investigate a motor vehicle theft. Deputies on the scene were informed that the vehicle had been stolen from the Village of Cayuga Heights and was being...
Athens Twp. woman sentenced after arrest for hiding wanted men in home
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman from Athens Township was sentenced to incarceration after her December 2021 arrest for hiding three wanted men inside her home, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Billie Jo Acla, 54, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, plus […]
Two men indicted for ATV theft in Chemung County
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted on stolen property charges related to their arrest earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. According to the Indictment handed up today, Cody Pike, 22, of Lowman, was found to be in possession of a stolen UTV, and Patrick Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, […]
Three arrested for Ithaca golf course burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to another burglary spree in Tompkins County, during which the Sheriff’s Office said they stole a gun. Dionte Henry (22), Joshua Payne (22), and Sky Volckhausen (19), all of Ithaca, were arrested after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress […]
Morning fire burns 2 houses in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Sirens rang out in Elmira Heights Saturday Morning as one house caught fire, leaving another damaged. At around 5 a.m. July 30th, fire crews responded to a working structure fire at a house on 12th Street just off College Avenue in Elmira Heights. The main house on fire was in […]
Southern Tier COVID Incidents Increase
As new reports emerge about the appearance of Monkeypox outside of New York City, there is still concern about the other virus still circulating and mutating. On the COVID-19 front, Broome County continues to see the number of people hospitalized to slowly grow. As of Friday, July 29, 59 people...
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of a COVID-related death, it is the first death released by the Health Department since June 6, 2022. The Health Department said that the individual was a male resident from the City of Corning who died at the age of 95. According […]
Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles in Elmira, Southport
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to lock their cars after an Addison man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in Elmira and Southport. Frank Adams, 30, was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple thefts from vehicles throughout the City of Elmira and the […]
State police arrest two people on child endangerment, drug possession charges
DALLAS TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested two people after crack cocaine and fentanyl were found during a traffic stop on state Route 309 late Wednesday night. Michael Edwin Rought, 39, and Amber Ann Wilson, both of Towanda, were arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rought and Wilson were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail, each.
