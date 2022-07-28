INFLCR announces partnerships with MarketPryce, NOCAP, MOGL, Embassy

Twitter/INFLCR

INFLCR has announced it is adding four marketplace solutions to its app, which benefit thousands of student-athletes from more than 200 Division I schools.

The brand-building technology, which assists institutions’ athletes in maximizing their value, has been at the forefront of NIL. Marketpryce, NOCAP Sports, MOGL and Embassy Social will utilize and build builds upon INFLCR’s global exchange. Previously, local businesses tapped into the company’s local exchange to communicate with athletes from specific institutions.

With the addition of these four marketplace specialists, athletes will be able to sign deals with national brands. Marketpryce, NOCAP Sports, MOGL and Embassy will use bulletins to share direct offers. Athletes will be allowed to examine and accept deals, review and sign contracts and receive payments.

This builds on the growing competition between Opendorse and INFLCR in NIL. INFLCR builds software for NIL, while Opendorse is a technology company that has built its own marketplace. The two have been the market leaders in the space over the first year.

“This is huge for student-athletes, especially since NIL can be hard to navigate and student-athletes are still asking where they need to start,” INFLCR founder Jim Cavale said in a press release. “Endorsement deals were the leading NIL activity in the first year, and we want to make it easier than ever for student-athletes to participate. These leading companies will bring offers directly into the INFLCR app through a new feature called Bulletins and by proposing transactions for athletes to accept or decline.”

INFLCR recently struck a deal with On3, too. The deal which will provide the On3 NIL Valuation, as well as educational resources to all student-athletes at INFLCR partnered schools.

Breakdown of INFLCR’s four new marketplace partners

Marketpryce has seen several brand-led campaigns come through in the first year. Led by Jason Bergman, the business has done deals at both the collegiate and professional levels. In a campaign with Hirect, a chat-based hiring app, Oregon State‘s Alex Austin developed a scholarship program with the company.

A athlete-target marketplace, NOCAP has received venture-back funding as a startup. They have already worked with brands such as Procter & Gamble, The Cheesecake Factory, Walmart and DoorDash. Former Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller, who was the first female athlete to kick in a collegiate football game, was recently named NOCAP’s head of athlete relations.

A previous INFLCR partner, Embassy is a digital platform that works with creator and influencers to manage paid partnerships on social media. Student-athletes are now part of that group. The company will now have its product streamlined to athletes through the bulletins process.

And MOGL is a NIL solution firm offering marketplace, compliance and education for all athletes. Founded by Notre Dame classmates Ayden Syal and former quarterback Brandon Wimbush, MOGL provides free, equal access to NIL deals. Venture backed, MOGL won the SXSW pitch competition this year. Allbirds, Meta, Applebees, Pure Barre are just some of the brands using MOGL.