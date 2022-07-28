Josiah Sightler signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

Photo: Katie Dugan | GamecockCentral.com

One of Gamecock baseball’s top performers is set to begin his professional career. Josiah Sightler announced on Thursday that he had signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club that drafted him in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Sightler posted two photos and a statement to his Twitter account on Thursday announcing his future path.

“My time at South Carolina was everything I had hoped for,” Sightler said. “To the coaches, thank you for taking the kid from Gaston/Swansea, SC and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Ya’ll helped shape me into the person I am today and forever grateful for that, I cannot thank ya’ll enough!”

The Gaston (South Carolina) product, who played high school baseball at Swansea High, had a big year as a senior in 2022. Having played and started in 51 games for Gamecock baseball, the Palmetto State product hit .300, led the team in home runs with 15, stroked 11 doubles, and drove in 31 runs driven in.

“To my teammates, ya’ll are amazing! Ya’ll quickly became my best friends and our friendships will last forever,” he continued. “I will Cherish every moment I had with ya’ll. To the fans, a’ll made playing at this great university of much better.”

Out of high school, Sightler was formerly drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He was an all-state selection ranked by Diamond Prospects as the state of South Carolina’s top baseball prospect in the class.

The four-time SEC Honor Roll recipient battled back from three surgeries and other injuries, also having played through a high ankle sprain and a fully torn UCL. He contributed positively for Gamecock baseball as both an infielder and a pitcher, in addition to his work at the plate.

For his career, Sightler hit .265 with a .494 slugging percentage, with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in. As a pitcher, he tossed 13 innings with a 7.62 ERA, striking out 16 and earning one win.

“I am excited for this next chapter in my baseball career,” Sightler said at the end of his Thursday statement. “To fulfill my dream of playing professional baseball. Go Pirates!”