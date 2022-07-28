YAY Or NAY: Defense Still Wins Championships

Things got heated at the Buffalo Bills training camp on Saturday when quarterback Josh Allen got into a fight with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. After Phillips appeared to run into Allen — who was wearing a red non-contact jersey — at the end of a play, the quarterback retaliated. Allen threw the football to the ground in anger before charging at Phillips and getting physical. Several Bills players got in between the two to quickly break up the fight, resulting in a scrum.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO