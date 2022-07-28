ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Previewing Friday's elite NC State Alpha Wolf camp

By Ethan McDowell about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lxs0m_0gwLRPdk00
Class of 2024 receiver Jordan Shipp (Photo by Matt Carter/On3)

NC State is set to host many of their top targets in the next three classes this weekend. Check out who has confirmed their attendance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Charge dropped against Paolo Banchero tied to teammate’s DWI stop

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Prosecutors have dismissed a misdemeanor charge against former Duke player and No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Paolo Banchero tied to an impaired-driving incident involving a teammate and grandson of now-retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski. The News and Observer of Raleigh reported Friday that Banchero’s...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores million-dollar win on lucky scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a million-dollar win by a Martin County woman. Helen Holley, of Robersonville, tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Holley purchased her lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
US News and World Report

Charlotte Mayor Wins, Wake Sheriff Loses in Local Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won another term as mayor, while the top law enforcement officer in the state's largest county fell short in his reelection bid following a primary runoff. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles won a third term on Tuesday, as...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State
wallstreetwindow.com

The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Patient accused of significantly injuring Duke Raleigh Hospital employee

Raleigh, N.C. — A man is accused of physically assaulting a Duke Raleigh Hospital staff member on Thursday morning. Stanley Scarboro, 47, was receiving care at the hospital when he assaulted the employee, according to a Duke Health spokesperson. An incident report showed the employee received significant injuries from the attack.
WRAL News

After guilty plea, Coach K's grandson gets 12 months probation for DWI charge

Efland, N.C. — Michael Savarino, the grandson of long-time Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, pleaded guilty this week to driving while impaired and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 24 hours of community service. Court documents show Savarino has already completed the community service and...
WRAL

Deputies respond to reported shooting at Nash County business

Nashville, N.C. — Deputies are investigating a reported shooting at a Nash County business. The shooting was reported before 1 a.m. at Trip City Lounge, a business at 4609 Red Road in Nashville, N.C. A woman who lives nearby said she called 911 around 12:30 a.m. when she heard...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two women and toddler unhurt in Edgecombe County shooting

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Rocky Mount brothers are accused of shooting into a home with two women and a toddler inside. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Christopher Lynch, 36, and Michael Lynch, 31, with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into occupied property. It...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy