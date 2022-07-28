Jaxon Smith-Njigba offers high praise to Emeka Egbuka

Sean M. Haffey / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the best returning wide receivers in the country. While speaking to the media, Smith-Njigba was asked about Emeka Egbuka, a younger Ohio State wide receiver. He had nothing but praise to offer.

“His role is definitely going to grow this year, just naturally,” said Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “He’s a great player, showed great flashes, kick return, when he got the ball sometimes. When he got in he did something with it, made the most of his opportunities, which that’s all you can ask for a young guy. I feel like he’s built that trust to where he’s going to be in there and the whole team trusts him to make a play. He’s going to have more opportunities to do that.”

After, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was asked to clarify what he thought Emeka Egbuka’s biggest weapon is.

“He’s like a machine,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba explained. “Catches everything, sure-handed for sure, great hand-eye coordination, runs great routes. Yeah, good body language to the quarterback. I feel like he’s an easy target to throw to get some catches. He does a great job with that.”

A former consensus five-star recruit, Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out during the Rose Bowl. In that game, he broke multiple receiving records and helped Ohio State beat Utah in one of the best Rose Bowl games ever played. For his part, Emeka Egbuka was the best wide receiver in the Class of 2021 and is looking to break out in 2022.