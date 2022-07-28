ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families

By Sydney Kalich, Tom Palmer
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0af9Ph_0gwLREAz00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday on the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” hours after the government reported the economy shrank for a second straight quarter , raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

“This bill will reduce inflationary pressures on the economy,” Biden said declaring his support for the “historic” inflation-fighting agreement struck by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, an expansive health care and climate change package that had eluded the White House and seemed all but lost.

“The bill will lower health care costs for millions of Americans,” the president said. “And it will be the most important investment, not hyperbole, the most important investment we’ve ever made in our energy security, and developing cost savings and job-creating clean energy solutions for the future.”

Watch President Biden’s full press conference in the video player at the top of the page.

Manchin says he has health, energy, tax deal with Schumer

According to Biden it will also lower healthcare costs for millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

“It’s a godsend, literally a godsend for many families,” Biden said of the bill.

Biden vowed the package will not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year. Instead, the 15% corporate minimum tax will help fund the new costs, with extra going to deficit reduction.

He acknowledged the final product was a compromise, saying, “I know the compromise on inflation bill doesn’t include everything that I’ve been pushing for since I got to office,” but was upbeat that it would win support in Congress.

“My plea is: Put politics aside. Get it done,” Biden said. “We should pass this.”

The $739 billion package, not as much as Biden once envisioned, remains a potentially remarkable achievement for the party, with long-sought goals of addressing health care and climate, while raising taxes on high earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt.

Schumer told fellow Senate Democrats they now have an opportunity to achieve two “hugely important” priorities on health care and climate change, if they stick together and approve a deal he brokered with Manchin .

US economy shrank last quarter

The president’s address comes as the Commerce Department reported a decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs.

The latest NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that voters’ fears about inflation are rising, surpassing their concerns about unemployment. More than 62% of voters surveyed ranked inflation chief atop their concerns facing the country, rising above their worries about unemployment, COVID-19 and crime.

The Senate is expected to vote on the wide-ranging measure next week.

Poll: Majority of voters disapprove of Biden, fear inflation

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Body of missing suburban woman found decomposing in apartment

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan. The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane. Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

3 shot while attending funeral at South Side church

CHICAGO — Three individuals are in the hospital after being shot at a funeral at a South Side Church Saturday. Police said the shooting took place at University Community Missionary near 108th and S State streets around 2:30 p.m. when a grey colored sedan drove by and a person in the vehicle opened fire on […]
WGN News

Charges announced in Red Line stabbing attack

CHICAGO — Five people have been charged in an armed robbery on the CTA Red Line.  Police said the five people attacked a 42-year-old man with knives and broken glass as he changed trains at North Ave and North Clybourn Friday morning. The man pulled out a knife and fought back and injured some of […]
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again

First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
WGN News

Parent of young girl found on South Side located

CHICAGO — The parent of a little girl who was found wandering alone on the city’s South Side have been located, according to the Chicago Police Department. On Friday, police said they were looking for the parents or guardians of a young girl who was estimated to be between 2 and 7, and was located […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#The White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
WGN News

The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

WGN News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy