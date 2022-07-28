Sharks May Have Found Their Rebound Coach in David Quinn

With that being said, what transpires with Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto before Tuesday's trade deadline could impact what happens with Ohtani. "A team that loses out on Soto could pivot and come for Ohtani, who will be a free agent after next season. Despite being five years older than Soto and having one less year of control, Ohtani has similar trade value because he’s a two-way star, and could bring back a similarly valued package," Bowden wrote. "It appears the Angels will need to revisit the Ohtani situation in the offseason. At this stage, I think he stays put, at least until the winter, but you never know. The Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Blue Jays and Cardinals would be the most likely destinations if Ohtani is somehow traded before the deadline."

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO