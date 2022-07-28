Donated transfer switches boost power generation curriculum

An overview of Penn College’s welding program is featured in the July issue of FFJournal, the magazine for today’s metal fabricating and forming technologies. The article – written by the American Welding Society’s Trish Fliss – includes comments from co-department heads Michael R. Allen, instructor, and James N. Colton II, assistant professor. In addition to highlighting the far-reaching capabilities within the 55,000-square-foot lab space, “Well Rounded” details students’ success in attracting financial assistance from the AWS Foundation: Over the past five years, 143 scholarships totaling more than $300,000 were awarded to Penn College enrollees.

