Sports

Russia would like us to stop talking about the Brittney Griner mess they orchestrated

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 4 days ago
Sassy
4d ago

Russia could care less what we think..I think Putins made that perfectly clear time and time again...🤣😂🤣...if he wants to keep her.. he will ..she's the perfect American to make an example out of..seeing as she doesn't like us anyway..

Mike Crawford
3d ago

Russia hasn't done anything wrong!! Russia arrested a drug smuggler who has subsequently confessed and has offered several reasons why she did it but has refused to take responsibility. I hope they keep her for 6 more months just so Biden can't use her to buy the black votes.

Ruth Schofield
3d ago

And now she's on TIME MAGAZINE ... EARNING MILLLIONS OF DOLLARS (IN AMERICA) ... SHE DID THE CRIME ... DO THE TIME ... GET OVER YOURSELF ...

