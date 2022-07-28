Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter Ahead of Renaissance Release

www.eonline.com
Related
Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Renay Accuses the Singer of Cheating on Her for 8 Years
Watch: Ne-Yo's New Single Is an Open Letter to His Wife. Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Renay Smith alleges that the singer has been unfaithful to her for years, while he says he and his family plan to work through their "challenges" privately. Crystal, 35, who shares three kids with the musician...
Jodie Sweetin Is Married Again: Full House Star Weds Mescal Wasilewski
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Talk "Fuller House" Ending. There was a full house in attendance on Jodie Sweetin and Mescal Wasilewski's wedding day!. The actress, 40, and her fiancé were married in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30, per People. The longtime lovebirds were joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Jodie's Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.
Gina Rodriguez Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joe LoCicero
Watch: Gina Rodriguez & Ismael Cruz Cordova Talk "Miss Bala" Jane the Virgin is going to be a mom in real life!. Gina Rodriguez, who played the title character on the CW series, and husband Joe LoCicero are expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on July 30, her 38th birthday.
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Middleton Showcases Nautical Style at Great Britain Sail Grand Prix
Watch: Kate Middleton's STUNNING Fashion Moments Over the Years. Ahead of competing in the "Commonwealth Race" at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 31, Kate Middleton got into theme by showcasing her best nautical style on land. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the docks in the historic...
Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for First Stage Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share a KISS in Paris. Two weeks after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30. The day before, J.Lo, 53, was photographed...
Katie Holmes Reveals "Talented" Daughter Suri Cruise Is Making Singing Debut in Her Film
Watch: Katie Holmes Recruits Daughter Suri to Sing in New Movie. Katie Holmes doesn't want to wait to show off her daughter Suri Cruise's musical prowess. The Dawson's Creek alum revealed that she recruited the 16-year-old to sing a cover of "Blue Moon" in the opening credits of Alone Together, a COVID-19 pandemic-inspired romantic comedy she wrote, directed and stars in. Explaining her decision to include Suri—who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise—in the project, Katie told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."
Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are Convinced Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller
Almost is never enough, because Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty may have paid tribute to Mac Miller. The pop star recently launched a 60-shade sweetener concealer line, a cute nod to her fourth studio album, but it's the name of her lip oil that's piquing her fans' interest. Aside from its unique metal tip applicator, fans have discovered that one of the shade names seems to reference "The Way," the chart-topping track Ari and Mac collaborated on in 2013.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation
Watch: Sophia Grace Thanks Ellen DeGeneres for the Opportunities. Sophia Grace Brownlee remains au naturel. The 19-year-old cleared up rumors about her physical appearance in a new video she posted to YouTube, saying she's never gone under the knife or used injectables. "So someone said, ‘At first, when I saw...
See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover
Watch: Kim Kardashian Gets a Minion Makeover From North West. Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion." The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed
After eight weeks in the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowded the champions of Love Island UK season eight. The happy couple addressed their fans in a sweet video message posted to social media on Aug. 1, thanking them for getting the pair to the end.
YouTuber Nash Grier Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Taylor Giavasis
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Officially a family of four. Youtube star Nash Grier has welcomed a baby girl with fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, In a joyous Instagram post, Taylor shared that the couple welcomed their second child on July 27 after three hours of labor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship “Work” From Australia
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA During Tahiti Vacation. Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder. Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
JoJo Siwa Clarifies How She Really Feels About the Word "Lesbian"
Watch: JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution. When it comes to her thoughts on the word "lesbian," Jojo Siwa would like to hold the drama, please. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 19, found herself receiving backlash online after she said in a July 25 Yahoo Life interview that she doesn't like "the word itself." Now, Jojo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last year, is clarifying her remarks.
The Boys Fan Favorite Receives Big Promotion Ahead of Season 4
Watch: The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo. Homelander's son Ryan will be back in a major way when The Boys returns for season four. Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has been upgraded to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Video superhero drama, E! News confirms.
Angelina Jolie Proudly Announces Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College
Watch: Angelina Jolie Announces Daughter Will Attend Spelman College. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt now have a Spelman girl on their hands!. On July 31, the Eternals actress announced that her oldest daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 2
Watch: Mike "The Situation" & Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby Boy. Start fist pumping and get ready to celebrate because Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino are expecting another baby. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation couple announced her pregnancy on Instagram July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!!" Mike wrote....
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
Kendall Jenner Just Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Relationship Status With One Video
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk. The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the two were in a wooded area to her Instagram Stories. As for more evidence of their good time? She also shared a video of herself ziplining during their quick getaway.
How Jazmine Sullivan Made Sure Her Lollapalooza 2022 Debut Performance Was Unforgettable
Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
E! News
200K+
Followers
49K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0