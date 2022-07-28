Man dead, firefighter injured in Lakewood YMCA fire

LAKEWOOD (CNS) - A man was killed and a Los Angeles County Department firefighter was injured today in a fire at a YMCA in Lakewood.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Fire crews were called at 1:30 a.m. to a YMCA gymnastics center at 5835 Carson St. near Lakewood Boulevard and South Street where they found a man inside the building, according to county fire.

The man was pronounced dead the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The firefighter was pulled out of the blaze after calling for help on his radio and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. He is in stable condition, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok