ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Man dead, firefighter injured in Lakewood YMCA fire

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2r3t_0gwLPtzq00

LAKEWOOD (CNS) - A man was killed and a Los Angeles County Department firefighter was injured today in a fire at a YMCA in Lakewood.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

Fire crews were called at 1:30 a.m. to a YMCA gymnastics center at 5835 Carson St. near Lakewood Boulevard and South Street where they found a man inside the building, according to county fire.

The man was pronounced dead the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The firefighter was pulled out of the blaze after calling for help on his radio and taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. He is in stable condition, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Metro bus crashes in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A Metro bus and a car collided in Huntington Park early Monday, resulting in injuries. The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m. on Pacific Boulevard at Clarendon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were taken to a hospital in unknown condition,...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Drive-By shooting leaves one injured in Wilmington

WILMINGTON – A 38-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning while he stood on a sidewalk in a residential area. The shooting was reported at 1:30 a.m. at L Street and Eubank Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lakewood, CA
Accidents
Lakewood, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway

One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Woman rescued from burning car in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Officers rescued an unconscious 28-year-old woman who was trapped inside a vehicle that caught fire after it struck a traffic signal control cabinet on a sidewalk in Bell Gardens, authorities said Sunday. Officers were patrolling in the 6000 block of Gage Avenue at about 4:55 a.m....
BELL GARDENS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#South Street#Accident#Knx News 97 1 Fm Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later

A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
HIGHLAND, CA
Key News Network

2-Alarm Fire Burns Above Insurance Business in Pasadena Strip Mall

Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: A fire in a strip mall grew to second alarm status on the 1300 block of North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena early Friday morning. Pasadena Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at around 1:49 a.m. July 29, where they found fire coming from the roof at the location and requested a second alarm assignment.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Juvenile Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency

A young man was airlifted in the Valencia area Sunday morning after experiencing a medical emergency. At around 10:51 a.m. first responders received reports of a person experiencing a medical emergency at Bayport Lane, according to Supervisor Velderian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a juvenile male,”...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster hit-and-run crash

LANCASTER – A man on a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he was struck by a white SUV that left the scene. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m. on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I, said Lt. M. Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. News...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody

LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment

One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy