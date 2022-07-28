ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bill to repeal a tax on firearms and ammunition loses steam

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPRJ8_0gwLPopR00

Some pro-gun legislation is losing steam in Congress, as five House Republicans have backed out as sponsors on a bill that would repeal an excise tax on firearms and ammunition.

For decades the tax has served as a financial pillar of the American model of wildlife conservation, and some, like Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), said that the decision to back out came after understanding the bill a little more.

“Sometimes you look at a bill and, you know, it’s explained to be a positive, and you look at it a little bit further, and you change your mind,” Grothman told HuffPost .

Grothman was one of many to un-sponsor the RETURN Act or the Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now Act.

The bill was first introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and dozens of other Republicans in the House and looked to eliminate the tax paid by gun and ammunition manufacturers and importers for over 100 years.

The money collected from the tax, 11% on long guns, ammunition, and archery equipment, and 10% on handguns, has been given to states to help fund wildlife management and research as well as other conservation projects.

The tax, though seen as helpful by some, has long been called an assault on the Second Amendment, and when announcing the bill, Clyde shared just that.

In a statement , the Representative said, “no American should be taxed on their enumerated rights.” He added that removing the tax would fight against the “Left’s tyranny.”

Supporting Clyde, another co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), shared that the tax “infringes on Americans’ ability to exercise their Second Amendment rights and creates a dangerous opportunity for the government to weaponize taxation to price this unalienable right out of reach for most Americans.”

But not everyone in the pro-gun community supports the bill, as those within the hunting, shooting sports, and conservation communities have condemned it.

A petition from the Delta Waterfowl Foundation has called the bill “a clear threat to the well-established, highly popular ‘North American Model of Wildlife Conservation which is widely recognized as the most successful wildlife conservation framework in the world.”

Those in the Republican party who backed out on Thursday include Reps. John Rutherford (Fla.), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Austin Scott (Ga.), Earl “Buddy” Carter (Ga.), and Grothman.

Land Tawney, the president and CEO of the Montana-based Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, shared with Yahoo News that he hopes Clyde has heard the uproar the bill caused.

“This is how democracy is supposed to work,” Tawney said. “When ill-fated ideas are presented, the people respond, and in this case, they resoundingly said no. That’s why this bill is going nowhere. Rep. Clyde should heed the actions of his colleagues and pull this misguided legislation altogether.”

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion.  But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PBS NewsHour

House passes semi-automatic gun ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Elise Stefanik
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Firearms#United Nations#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Republicans#American#Huffpost
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
electrek.co

The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]

Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem

As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
LAW
MSNBC

As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?

When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy