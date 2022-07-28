ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

Eric Trainer Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on 60 Freeway [Moreno Valley, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.laweekly.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified

A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Accidents
Moreno Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Riverside County, CA
Accidents
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
FALLBROOK, CA
mynewsla.com

Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside

A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside

A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
Fontana Herald News

Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later

A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
HIGHLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta

One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.   Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thepalmspringspost.com

DUI arrest pending after fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday night

One person is dead and another faces arrest in what police said was a fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday evening that involved alcohol. Palm Springs police said in a news release that four vehicles were involved in the incident shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way (near the Smoke Tree Shopping Center and Saguaro Hotel). A vehicle driving southbound reportedly rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection, setting off a chain reaction.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
foxla.com

"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

2 dead, 2 injured in crash near Banning airport

A two-car crash in Banning killed two people and seriously injured two more, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash at 8:37 p.m. occurred on East Ramsey Street at the Ramsey Street on-ramp, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. The two people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, […]
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Indian Wells

Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up believed to have been caused by a drunk driver in Indian Wells. The crash happened Friday at around 1:45 p.m. over on Highway 111 at Club Drive A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed four vehicles were involved in the collision. Photos of the collision show The post Two hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy