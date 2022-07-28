Eric Trainer Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash on 60 Freeway [Moreno Valley, CA]

www.laweekly.com
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Man Injured in Solo-Car Accident on San Pasqual Valley Road [Escondido, CA]
ESCONDIDO, CA (August 1, 2022) – Friday night, one man was killed and another was injured in a solo-car accident on San Pasqual Valley Road. The incident occurred at the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road around 7:15 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Highway 78 on July 22nd.
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured after in Fiery Accident on Adams Street [Riverside, CA]
RIVERSIDE, CA (August 1, 2022) – At least one person died and four were injured Wednesday morning after a fiery car accident on Adams Street. On July 27th, at around 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 91 Freeway. Furthermore, when officers...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
mynewsla.com
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Two Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Marengo Avenue [Pasadena, CA]
PASADENA, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a pedestrian crash on Marengo Avenue claimed the life of a man and injured two women. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 27th between the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Maple Street. According to Pasadena officials, a white Toyota...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
myrcns.com
Driver flees from Banning traffic stop, leading to double-fatal collision – Victims, 75 & 24, ID’d
BANNING, Calif., — Authorities have identified two men who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday evening, July 29. Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred at the E. Ramsey Street on-ramp to Interstate 10, near the Banning Municipal Airport, according to officials.
Long Beach bar loses liquor license months after customer allegedly involved in deadly DUI crash
A Long Beach bar that allegedly served a customer before he plowed his truck into a home, killing a man and his young daughter, has lost its license.
thepalmspringspost.com
DUI arrest pending after fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday night
One person is dead and another faces arrest in what police said was a fatal collision in South Palm Springs Saturday evening that involved alcohol. Palm Springs police said in a news release that four vehicles were involved in the incident shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way (near the Smoke Tree Shopping Center and Saguaro Hotel). A vehicle driving southbound reportedly rear-ended a stopped vehicle at the intersection, setting off a chain reaction.
2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified the two victims killed in a car crash in Banning Friday night. Christopher Saldana, 24, of Banning and James Darnell, 75, of Cabazon were pronounced dead shortly after they were extricated from their vehicles and transported to the hospital. The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. at The post 2 killed in Banning car crash, cause unknown appeared first on KESQ.
CHP Reports Early Morning Fatality on Route 78 in Oceanside
A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on state Route 78 in Oceanside, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on the eastbound highway, at Jefferson Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an...
Man thrown from motorcycle during fatal crash on 91 Freeway says it's miracle he's alive
One person was killed in the fiery crash and four others were injured, including Christopher Le. He was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a wrecked car head-on.
foxla.com
"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
2 dead, 2 injured in crash near Banning airport
A two-car crash in Banning killed two people and seriously injured two more, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash at 8:37 p.m. occurred on East Ramsey Street at the Ramsey Street on-ramp, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. The two people who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, […]
Two hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Indian Wells
Two people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up believed to have been caused by a drunk driver in Indian Wells. The crash happened Friday at around 1:45 p.m. over on Highway 111 at Club Drive A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed four vehicles were involved in the collision. Photos of the collision show The post Two hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
