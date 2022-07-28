ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

COMCAST COMES THROUGH: Awards $1 million in grants to 100 Allegheny County small businesses owned by women and people of color

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 3

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

A Grand Old Family Estate Goes on the Market in Ben Avon

Occasionally, a grand old house defies the odds and retains its original glory. Such is the case with 7190 Brighton Road in Ben Avon, a home that only has changed hands once since it was built more than 100 years ago. Owned for 64 years of those years by the...
BEN AVON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County's Emergency Rental Assistance program ends on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is the last day of the "Emergency Rental Assitance Program" in Allegheny County. The county stopped taking applications months ago, but today, anyone already in the program but having issues must get their paperwork in. The "ERAP" money was funded with COVID-19 relief money and was designed to help people economically affected by the pandemic. The program has paid out nearly $118 million in rent and utility assistance to over 17,000 households. Allegheny County said they will send out notifications to people in active mediation or eviction proceedings - also all outstanding documents need to be turned in by the end of the day Sunday. Any outstanding documents turned in after will be denied. Now, if you're still trying to get documents in at the last second, you can reach out to Action Housing for help and there is also an Allegheny County COVID rent relief guide online. For those who may need assistance even after the deadline, you're encouraged to contact Allegheny Link for assistance.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkinsburg, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Business
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Wexford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Brentwood, PA
City
Sharpsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty in Cocaine Trafficking Investigation

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, July 29, to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other codefendants, with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine before United States District Judge W. Scott Hardy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Citations, fines, and terminated contracts: a look at the Allegheny Co. Jail health code violations

Since 2014, The Allegheny County Jail’s residential kitchen has received 162 health code violations from the Allegheny County Health Department. The jail has been cited for its pest management, plumbing, cleaning and sanitation, and handwashing facilities. In 2021, the facility was cited 42 times, the most citations the jail has received in a single calendar year. So far in 2022, the jail has been cited 21 times. The post Citations, fines, and terminated contracts: a look at the Allegheny Co. Jail health code violations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi

Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
CHARLEROI, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Hispanic#Asian American#Comcast Rise
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

Bounce House Launch Party. Thu., Aug. 8. 5-9 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. cmoa.org. After some time out of the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health, Clara Kent returns with a new project: Bounce House Studios & Productions. The Black-owned and operated company intends to foster environments that allow Black artists to have sustainable and lucrative careers while creating “freely and intently, and develop[ing] into their most authentic artistic selves.” Kent is celebrating the launch of Bounce House with a performance during Carnegie Museum's Summer Series "Inside Out" alongside Tribe Eternal (made up of Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum) and Mani Bahia & The Mob.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

'I want people to start believing in this community:' Artist unveils new mural in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new mural stands proud over the Hill District. The mural is titled "A Gift to the Hill District" and it can be found along Centre Avenue. It was created for the 58th Carnegie International at the Carnegie Museum of Art. James Hough said you can call him the lead artist but it's not just his. He said it was shaped and created by the entire community. "The message is essentially the August Wilson quote that we chose - 'have a belief in one's self that is greater than anyone's disbelief,'" said Hough. "I want people to really start believing in this community, I want people to start engaging in this community, and I want people to start sharing you know themselves." The mural took about three and a half months to complete.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PRT bus towed after becoming stuck in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus became stuck and had to be towed from the scene in Turtle Creek on Saturday afternoon. It happened along Maple Avenue. A PRT spokesperson said the driver missed a turn and was trying to get back on the route but the bus wouldn’t fit.
TURTLE CREEK, PA
MyChesCo

Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open

Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Spotted lanternfly reports on rise in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Spotted lanternfly reports are on the rise in Allegheny County.The invasive species can devastate plants and trees, and vineyards in Pennsylvania have already seen extensive damage.As of July 11, there were almost 3,000 reports in the county, compared to 102 reports on the same date last year. These numbers may not be a sign of an increase in the population, but rather greater public awareness.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh Art Park CommUnity Mural taking shape

SHINA BIBB (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Holbrook is currently working on painting iconic images of those who were so instrumental to Pittsburgh and the Hill’s culture, like Art Blakey, Gus Greenlee, Josh Gibson and Lena Horne. For the new generation, Holbrook told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, July 26, that he’ll be painting former Schenley High School and Pitt basketball standout DeJuan Blair on the mural. He’s also painting some iconic landmarks of the Hill, like the old Granada Theater.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy