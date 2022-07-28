ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Bennington bands together and braves shave for 2-year-old with cancer

By Stephanie Rivas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyBbm_0gwLPWtF00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) – As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. The town of Bennington, Vermont, doesn’t take that responsibility lightly. When one of their own was diagnosed with cancer, the commander of the VFW rallied the troops, and the town banded together to raise money for the two-year-old’s family.

Finley Scanlon was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bladder cancer and has a long road ahead on her health journey. Her mother had to take leave from her teaching job, and her father is working to maintain their income in addition to paying medical bills.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The Commander of the Bennington VFW, Norman LeBlanc, heard about Finley from Lions Club President Matt Gras. The heads of the two organizations knew something had to be done to help the Scanlons.

“All little girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. And when you look a the eyes of a child, as a parent, as a grandparent, we had to do something,” LeBlanc said.

Leblanc is a 24-year Veteran of the Navy Seabees who deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He retired as Senior Chief in 2012 and has been sporting a full beard ever since.

To gain traction and get the town excited about fundraising for Finley, Norm decided to “Brave the Shave.” It started with a $500 bet, but the effort snowballed into a whopping $55,000 raised from countless community efforts.

Softball team fundraising for their ‘favorite blue’

Norm said the people of Bennington rallied behind the mission in every way possible and it was a “we, not a me effort.”

Countless businesses and local clubs joined together for the event that culminated in a Spaghetti Dinner at VFW Post 1332. A local band offered their time during the fundraiser, and everything from the bathrooms to the food was donated.

“Almost every club or fraternal organization in our town was involved in this. You couldn’t go anywhere without seeing a poster with her face,” Norm said. “This is one of the first times that’s ever happened.”

The Bennington Eagles, Bennington Elks Lodge No. 567, American Legion Post 13, Norshaft’s Lions, two Rotary Clubs, and many others are still committed to raising as much money as possible to help Finley and her parents, Robert and Sara Scanlon.

Those interested in donating to the Scanlon family can head to the Venmo link fundraiser or email Normand at normleblancnobenningtonhighway@comcast.net .

Finley’s parents sent a photo and a message to News10’s Stephanie Rivas to share in response to the Bennington community’s efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVYZ1_0gwLPWtF00

“We are so thankful for every single person that has helped, donated, cared, and prayed for us since Finley’s diagnosis. No matter how many times or ways we say thank you to our community, it never feels like it’s enough. Every time we think about all the people that have come together to help Finley through this (most of whom are strangers), we are just in awe. The outpour of support from the fundraiser for Finley was absolutely amazing. We are so proud to be a part of such a caring community. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Narcan kits, training for loved-ones & businesses

WASHINGTON CO., N.Y. (News10)-There’s a new program in Washington County offering life saving Narcan kits and training for those critical moments during a heroin or fentanyl overdose. What’s unique about this program is that it is also offers on-scene training for loved-ones who may face another overdose situation in the future. “Drugs have no conscience. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington, VT
Health
Bennington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Health
Local
Vermont Society
Bennington, VT
Society
wtsaradio.com

WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:

The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Braves#Vfw#Lions Club#Scanlons#Navy
thingstodopost.org

5 Top-Rated Hotels in Rutland, Vermont

Set in the beauty of the Green Mountain State, Rutland boasts outdoor adventures ranging from alpine slides to mountain biking. The downtown area is home to Merchant's Row, a beautiful collection of restored buildings from the 1800s. Over a hundred structures in Rutland are on the National Register of Historic Places, and nearby Wilson Castle is a glorious example of 19th century architecture. Other attractions include The New England Maple Museum and The Norman Rockwell Museum.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Puppies and Kittens

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you are looking to add a dog, puppy, cat, or kitten to your home, we may have what you want. We have several dogs, cats, and kittens right now looking for loving homes and we will have puppies and more kittens after Aug. 9. To see who we have, visit www.Petfinder.com or our Facebook page. To come adopt, fill out an application on our website. We are currently open by appointment only. For more information call 802-885-3997.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
newportdispatch.com

Crash on Vermont Route 31 in Wells

WELLS — A 43-year-old woman from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Wells on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road at around 5:10 p.m. According to the report, Ingrid A. Gevry, of Granville, NY, was traveling south on...
WELLS, VT
whdh.com

Wilderness Rescue in NH

DUBLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Gary Cohen loves hiking the heights of New Hampshire. “Something unbelievably beautiful about getting out there in the mountains on the trail,” Gary said. But recently he took a frightening fall on Mt. Monadnock. “My feet went out from under me, first thing I noticed,...
DUBLIN, NH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy