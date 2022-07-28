ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Carlos Dunlap to sign with Chiefs

By John P. Gilbert
Field Gulls
 4 days ago
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Clark 'ecstatic' over Chiefs' addition of Carlos Dunlap

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big addition to the defensive line this past week, signing veteran edge rusher Carlos Dunlap on a one-year deal. Dunlap has yet to arrive at Chiefs training camp, but as soon as he does join the team, he’ll be welcomed with open arms by his teammates. That includes Chiefs DE Frank Clark, who told reporters that he was ecstatic to add Dunlap to the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Chiefs, Carlos Dunlap, Raiders

It was a forgettable second season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, as a high ankle sprain in the season opener shelved him for weeks and seemed to limit him upon his return. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 2021, but expectations are still high for the former first-round pick now that QB Russell Wilson is in town.
DENVER, CO
Raiders News: 3 EDGE Rushers That Las Vegas Should Sign

A trending Las Vegas Raiders news story has been the need for another pass rusher, for depth purposes, of course. This comes on the heels of some disappointing news that Kyler Fackrell will be out for the year. There were high hopes for Fackrell this offseason. Many fans hoped he’d...
Zero Jets on PFF Top 50 (For Now)

The final tally totals zero Jets on the PFF Top 50, which is shocking to no one. The Jets have been in the early stages of their rebuild for the past couple of seasons, and their roster is very inexperienced. However, while the Jets are hardly alone in their lack of elite players, they may be on track to have a few soon. So who can we expect to be on PFF’s list, and when can we expect them to make the leap?
Charvarius Ward can be final piece of 49ers' secondary puzzle

The 49ers recognized they needed to improve the secondary this offseason and did so with a big-ticket move that flew somewhat under the radar. Cornerback Charvarius Ward arrived on the second-largest cornerback deal of free agency. His three-year, $40.5 million deal was topped only by J.C. Jackson – who penned a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers – but generated comparatively little buzz.
Adam Schefter
Seahawks working out former 49ers LB Reuben Foster today

The Seahawks are working out former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster today, according to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network. Foster played his college football at Alabama and was a first-round pick by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL draft. He appeared in 10 games his rookie year and then six more the following season before a major knee injury cut his career short. Foster suffered tears to his ACL, MCL and LCL joints.
Broncos CB K’Waun Williams escapes serious knee injury

The Broncos spent some time on Saturday worrying that they could be losing their top nickel corner for a while, if not for the whole season. K'Waun Williams suffered a knee injury in practice. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that an MRI revealed no structural damage. Williams is expected to miss just a few days.
