Report: Carlos Dunlap to sign with Chiefs

The final tally totals zero Jets on the PFF Top 50, which is shocking to no one. The Jets have been in the early stages of their rebuild for the past couple of seasons, and their roster is very inexperienced. However, while the Jets are hardly alone in their lack of elite players, they may be on track to have a few soon. So who can we expect to be on PFF’s list, and when can we expect them to make the leap?

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO