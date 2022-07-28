Curfews, coordination & career paths: Chattanooga unveils 'roadmap' to end gun violence

newschannel9.com
eastridgenewsonline.com
City Wasting Time and Effort on Court Clerk Issue
I have long maintained that the people inside East Ridge City Hall, elected officials and upper management, have had their priorities wrong. You may disagree, but it is my conviction that the number one priority is public safety, followed by sanitation, street maintenance, code enforcement, and parks and recreation. So,...
WTVC
Sail Camp Donation opens door for Austin Hatcher Foundation Family
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Along with being a pediatric cancer survivor, 13-year-old Emma Norton can now add experienced sailor to her growing list of accomplishments. Emma was recently gifted a week of free sailing lessons thanks to a donation from Privateer Yacht Club to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.
WTVC
Lookouts deny threatening Wamp over stadium opposition
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — The Lookouts organization denies threatening Weston Wamp, a candidate for Hamilton County mayor, following emails leaked showing a strained relationship with the ball club over many years. Wamp went to social media over the weekend saying he's dealing with "constant threats and intimidation" from them. In...
WTVC
Victim identified in Walker County shooting; Search for suspects continue
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Walker County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon. Deputies received a call around 1:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Peachtree street. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Dakota Ryan Bradshaw shot and killed while...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Workman's Compensation claims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks discusses Workman’s Compensation claims. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Chattanooga's South Broad District: Planned tax district includes Alton Park connector
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The new Lookouts stadium passed its latest challenge. That means the new development and business opportunities could soon be making their way to local businesses in Alton park. MedicareMisty owner Misty Bolt thinks the city’s new stadium is home run. “The city gave me...
chattanoogacw.com
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
WTVC
BCSO: Two men charged after shooting toward Bradley County father and child
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday, July 31 around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Buchanan Road. When officers arrived, they found nobody until they received a call coming from a man who said he and his child had been shot at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
WTVC
22-year-old man shot and killed Sunday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, according to Chattanooga Police. Police say the victim showed up at Erlanger East suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Police say they're still trying to figure out the details of the shooting and where it happened. They're...
WDEF
Man Shot on Arlington Avenue Thursday Evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 43 year old man was shot in Chattanooga on Thursday evening, July 28. Chattanooga police responded to 1208 Arlington Avenue in Avondale after receiving a shots fired call at 6:52 PM. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
WTVC
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WDEF
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Clerk Docket for Aug. 2
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 2. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Lorenzo Bell – Fail to Appear, Cancelled License, Traffic Control Device, No Insurance. James Blanks – Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism, Public Intoxication. Robert Burns...
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
WTVC
Sister charged with helping brother escape from Silverdale to Bledsoe County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman faces criminal conspiracy charges after authorities say she helped one of 4 inmates escape from the Silverdale Detention Center in Hamilton County last weekend. 30-year-old Hannah Boles of Putnam County, Tennessee is charged with facilitating escape and accessory after the fact. Hamilton County deputies...
WATE
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
WTVC
47-year-old man shot in his own driveway in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 47-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after Chattanooga Police say he was shot in his driveway Friday afternoon. This happened just a little after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Lillian Lane. Police say the victim was having an argument with 3 men...
