Newsom plans to build freshwater tunnel from Sacramento Delta to rest of the state

SACRAMENTO (KCBS RADIO) – California's drought is continuing to worsen, with no relief in sight.

In an effort to combat the issue, Gov. Gavin Newsom is launching an initiative to build a massive tunnel to transfer water from the Sacramento -San Joaquin Delta to other parts of California.

But many Delta residents fear the potential impact the state's biggest water project in 50 years will have on the region, especially as the water that comes out of the Delta has been slowly declining in quality and quantity over time.

"Partly due to drought, partly due to a lot of other factors which are affecting it," said Jeff Mount, a Senior Fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. "At this point, they're going to have to make a decision."

According to Mount, Newsom 's plan is to build one tunnel instead of two to move drinking water from the Delta to the Bay Area as well as Southern California. It's likely to take 20 years to complete.

The idea is not only expensive – costing an estimated $16 billion – but it faces opposition from many folks who live along the Delta.

A recent survey conducted by Ag Innovations, a California nonprofit focused on environmental and agricultural issues in the state found that many are not in favor of the plan.

"The no-tunnel thing was a consistent thing throughout that, mainly with not wanting to have it in the Delta, or a resider to find alternative solutions," said Executive Director Genevieve Taylor with the organization.

The state is taking public comment on Newsom's plan through October 27, after which the Department of Water Resources will make a final decision about whether to move forward with the single tunnel.

